PRESS RELEASE: Resignation of Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni, managing director advertising

05/29/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Milan, 29th May 2020 - RCS MediaGroup informs that Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni, managing director of the advertising division of RCS MediaGroup, tendered his resignation from the Company, with effect as of 12 June 2020, as well as from the offices as director held in other group companies.

Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni is resigning to pursue a new professional path.

The Chairman Mr. Urbano Cairo, also on behalf of the entire Group, thanks Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni for the dedicated and professional contribution given to the Company's activities in his years of work.

* * *

Pursuant to Paragraph IA.2.6.7 of the Listing Rules of Borsa Italiana and Article 6 of the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana, RCS informs that the resignation of Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni does not entail a right to any indemnity for the termination of the employment, except for the severance payment due pursuant to the employment agreement. Based on the information given to the Company pursuant to applicable law, Mr. Raimondo Zanaboni does not hold any share of the Company.

Mr. Uberto Fornara will continue supervising the activity of the advertising division of RCS, as per the powers already granted to him by the Board of Directors.

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia. The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, Yo Dona and Telva.

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 21:39:03 UTC
