Press Release RCS – BoD: Results at 31 December 2019 approved

Press Release: Meeting of the Board of Directors of RCS MediaGroup

Results at 31 December 2019 approved [1]

Consolidated revenue of € 923.6 million

Revenue from digital operations of € 167 million (18% of total revenue)

EBITDA of € 153.3 million[2], € 127.1 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

Positive EBIT of € 102.5 million2, € 99.5 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

Profit of € 68.5 million2, € 68.9 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

Net financial debt of € 131.8 million (€ -55.8 million vs. 31.12.2018 after distribution of dividends for € 31.1 million)

Proposed a dividend of € 0.03 per share

Milan, 26 March 2020 - The Board of Directors of RCS MediaGroup S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Urbano Cairo, reviewed and approved the consolidated results at 31 December 2019.

Income statement (€ millions) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Consolidated revenue 923.6 975.6 EBITDA2 153.3 155.3 EBIT2 102.5 115.5 Profit 68.5 85.2

Statement of financial position (€ millions) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Net financial debt1 131.8 187.6

Group performance

In 2019, against a backdrop of persisting uncertainty and shrinking core markets, the advertising market in Italy and Spain in particular, which posted a lower-than-forecast performance, the Group continued to generate highly positive margins and cash flows and achieved its targets to gradually reduce financial debt (which fell by € 55.8 million versus 31 December 2018 after distributing dividends for € 31.1 million, thanks to the strong contribution from ordinary operations).

Consolidated net revenue in 2019 amounted to € 923.6 million, down by € 52 million versus 2018. The drop is attributable to lower publishing, advertising and sundry revenue of € 23.9 million, € 21.3 million and € 6.8 million respectively. Digital revenue, up to approximately € 167 million, made for 18% of total revenue.

Advertising revenue amounted to € 384.5 million, down by € 21.3 million versus € 405.8 million in the prior year, due to the lower-than-expected performance of the advertising market and to the absence in 2019 of major sporting events typical of even-numbered years (World Cup, Olympics, European Championships, etc.), which had generated in 2018 additional revenue of approximately € 6 million, net of which the contraction would be 3.8% instead of 5.2%. Total advertising sales on online media amounted to € 129 million, making for 33.6% of total advertising revenue. Specifically, in Spain, Unidad Editorial's advertising sales on online media accounted for over 50% of total advertising revenue.

Publishing revenue amounted to € 408.4 million, down by € 23.9 million (-5.5%) versus 2018, due to the fall in circulation in Italy and Spain and the drop in sales of add-on products (€ -9.2 million), the latter due also to the focus on higher margin operations, only partly offset by the increase in revenue from the Solferino publishing house and the growth in digital subscriptions in Italy.

The Group's titles retained their circulation leadership in their respective market segments. Regarding the comparison with the market, in 2019 Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport slowed the decline in overall circulation (including digital copies) to -4.1% and -7%, respectively, versus the market's -7.4% and -8.5% by relevant segment (ADS). In Spain, Marca and Expansión retained their leadership in circulation figures in 2019 (OJD), while El Mundo confirmed its position as the second national generalist title in terms of average copies sold at newsstands (OJD). The figures published by EGM (Estudio General de Medios: latest update November 2019) confirm Unidad Editorial's leadership in the daily newspapers segment; through its brands, it reaches approximately 2.5 million readers/day, approximately 300 thousand readers more than its main competitors.

As for digital performance measures, in Italy corriere.it and gazzetta.it stood at an average of 24.8 million and 13 million monthly unique users, respectively, at end December 2019 (Audiweb 2.0). At end December, the total active customer base for Corriere della Sera (digital edition, membership and m-site) was 170 thousand subscribers, up by 23% versus the same period of 2018. On 10 December, gazzetta.it launched its new freemium model, with G+ and G All, offering exclusive and in-depth paid editorial content.

In Spain, elmundo.es, marca.com and expansión.com stood at an average of 20.1 million, 16.1 million and 6.4 million monthly unique users, respectively, at end December 2019 (Comscore IP Spain, which considers only traffic coming from Spain). On 22 October 2019, concurrent to its thirtieth anniversary, El Mundo - the first Spanish newspaper among generalists - launched a pay model for online news (freemium).

Sundry revenue totaled € 130.7 million versus € 137.5 million in 2018 (€ -6.8 million, or -4.9%).

Activities continued in 2019 on developing and enriching editorial content and products and on enhancing the portfolio of sporting events.

In Italy, 2019 saw the restyling of Amica (19 February), the newCorriere Milano (6 March), the new Gazzetta dello Sport (7 May), the new Corriere Salute (9 May), the restyling of 7 (10 May), the new Sportweek (presented on 13 September, on newsstands from 19 October), and the restyling of Style Magazine (26 September).

On the digital front, the period under review witnessed the launch of economia.corriere.it, the new economic website of the newspaper Corriere della Sera (25 March) and the onlineMotori section of La Gazzetta dello Sport (7 March), as well as the debut of the new online rendition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (8 May), the revamping of the mobile site of Corriere della Sera (16 May), and from 30 September the new version of amica.it. Starting from the beginning of August, users can download the new Corriere della SeraApp from digital stores. On 10 December, gazzetta.it launched its new freemium model.

Noteworthy events include Tempo delle Donne (attended by over 50 thousand people), Festival dello Sportin Trento (65 thousand attendees and more than 350 guests), as well as the 2019 edition of the Gazzetta Sports Awards, with prizes given to the outstanding champions of the year.

28 March witnessed the start of the activities of RCS Academy, the business school launched in January 2019 and focused on six areas of specialization: Journalism and Communication, Economy, Innovation and Marketing, Art, Culture and Tourism, Fashion, Luxury and Design, Food & Beverage, Sport.

In Spain too, 2019 saw a good number of new editorial projects come to light: the creation at the beginning of the year ofBeStory, a digital content production area for social networks;the restyling of Telva (20 February) and the website El Mundo (4 March); the launch in May of UEtv, a new audiovisual production company created to enhance the development of multimedia content for both the Group and the external market; from May, the renewal of Metropoli, the El Mundo supplement; the launch of Expansión's weekly supplement Expansión Juridico (3 June); the debut of Marca Claro USA (10 June), the portal born from the partnership between Marca and Claro, already available in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. On 22 October 2019, El Mundo launched its freemium offer. The first edition of Marca Sport Weekend was held in Marbella on the weekend of 15-17 November 2019.

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019, the income statement figures for 2019 and the balance sheet figures at 31 December 2019 cannot be directly compared with the corresponding figures of the prior year and with the balance sheet figures at 31 December 2018, shown for comparative purposes in the Annual Report.

In 2019, EBITDA stood at € 153.3 million. Excluding the effects of the new IFRS 16, EBITDA amounted to € 127.1 million versus € 155.3 million in 2018, when the results of the RCS Group had benefited from the strong contribution from the Grande Partenza of the Giro d'Italia outside of Italy, and from the positive effect on advertising revenue of the 'even-numbered year' of sporting events. The decrease was due also to the impact on operating costs of the increased purchase price of paper, and to the effect of net non-recurring expense and income (€ -3.8 million the overall effect, being equal to € -3.6 million at 31 December 2019 versus € +0.2 million at 31 December 2018).

The continued efficiency actions in 2019 brought benefits to operating costs of € 24.4 million, of which € 10.8 million in Italy and € 13.6 million in Spain.

The table below shows the trend of revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA before IFRS 16 (i.e. excluding the effects of the new IFRS 16) in each business area.

EBIT amounted to € +102.5 million versus € 115.5 million at 31 December 2018. Excluding the effects of the application of the new IFRS 16, EBIT would amount to € 99.5 million. In addition to reflecting the EBITDA trend, the change is explained by lower amortization and depreciation before IFRS 16 (€ -5.1 million), in particular intangible assets (€ -4.1 million), plus the effect of lower write-downs/reversals of impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which fell from a net negative effect of € 8.1 million at 31 December 2018 to a net negative effect of € 1 million at 31 December 2019.

Group profit in 2019 amounted to € 68.5 million (€ 85.2 million in 2018) and basically reflects the trends commented on above.

Net financial debt at 31 December 2019 stood at € 131.8 million (improving by € 55.8 million versus 31 December 2018), confirming the ongoing downward trend since 2016 (the overall reduction versus 30 June 2016 amounts to € 290.6 million, bringing the debt to less than one third versus € 422.4 million at 30 June 2016). The strong contribution from ordinary operations, a positive € 106.9 million, more than offset the payment of dividends (€ 31.1 million) and outlays for capital expenditure (€ 16.4 million) and net non-recurring expense (Management Reporting). The net financial debt/EBITDA ratio (before IFRS 16) stands at approximately 1.0x versus 2.1x at 31 December 2018.

Total net financial debt, which includes financial payables from leases pursuant to IFRS 16 (mainly property leases) amounting to € 175.3 million, stands at € 307.1 million.

Business outlook

After year end, the national and international landscape has been swept by the spread of the Coronavirus and the ensuing restrictions for its containment adopted by the governments of all the countries involved.

Prior to the health emergency, in view of the actions planned to develop activities, specifically digital operations, and to pursue operational efficiency, RCS had considered it feasible to achieve in 2020 margin levels at least in line with those of 2019 and a further strong reduction in net financial debt.

Since the second half of February, the virus has spread significantly across Italy, affecting Lombardy in particular, in terms of number of cases and speed of the infection. In Spain too, the infection has accelerated from the second week of March and the Government has adopted containment measures similar to those put in place in Italy.

The containment measures adopted by the Italian Government are having a direct impact on work organization and timing and on the Group's activities. For instance, sporting events such as the Milano Marathon and the cycling races Strade Bianche, Tirreno Adriatico, Milano Sanremo, Giro di Sicilia and the Giro d'Italia have been postponed. The subsidiary RCS Sport is working to reschedule these races on the 2020 international cycling calendar. The circulation of sports newspapers has also been hit by the suspension of 'played' sport.

The current health emergency, besides its severe social impacts, is having direct and indirect repercussions on the general performance of the economy, leading to a climate of general uncertainty. Advertising sales in March slowed down in Italy and Spain.

Conversely, in this context RCS stands as one of the main and most authoritative information players, with digital traffic figures growing significantly. The total active customer base for Corriere della Sera too is increasing day by day.

The Group is monitoring developments on a daily basis to minimize the impacts in terms of health and safety in the workplace and on the operating and ﬁnancial front, by defining and implementing flexible and timely action plans.

The developing situation, as well as the potential effects on the business outlook, are unforeseeable at this time - as they depend, inter alia, on the length of the health emergency and the spread (including on a global scale), as well as on the public measures, including economic ones, which will be implemented in the meantime - and will be subject to constant monitoring in the further course of the year.

At any rate, the Group believes it has adequate management levers to counter the impacts of the health emergency in 2020 and thus confirm its medium-long term prospects.

Performance of the Parent Company

The Board also approved the draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company RCS MediaGroup S.p.A., which show a profit of € 39.1 million, down by € 7.1 million versus the pro forma result of 2018 (€ 46.2 million). Parent Company equity decreased from € 460 million pro forma at 31 December 2018 to € 456.6 million at 31 December 2019. For easier comparison, in the tables attached to this press release, the income statement and balance sheet figures for 2019 of RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. are also compared with pro-forma 2018 statements, which take account of the mergers of Digicast S.p.A. and RCS Digital Ventures S.r.l. as if they had taken place in 2018.

Convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (29 April 2020)

The Board of Directors has resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in single call for 29 April 2020. The Shareholders' Meeting will be held in the manners set forth in the notice of call, which will be published within the time limits of law. The Board of Directors, also in order to reward the investment of small shareholders, has resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting a distribution of € 0.03 per share, gross of tax, with ex dividend date (coupon no. 3) on 18 May 2020, payable on 20 May 2020 (record date 19 May 2020), corresponding to a pay-out of less than 25% of consolidated profit.

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia. The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, Yo Dona and Telva.

[1] For the definitions of EBITDA, EBIT, net financial debt and total net financial debt, reference should be made to the section 'Alternative performance measures' in this Press Release.

[2] The Annual Report at 31 December 2019 incorporates the adoption of the new IFRS 16 - Leases, which came into effect as from 1 January 2019.

For the adoption of the new standard, the Group followed the modified retrospective transition method (i.e. with the cumulative effect of the adoption recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 January 2019, without restating comparative information). The income statement figures of 2019, therefore, cannot be directly compared with the corresponding amounts of the prior year.

The application of the new standard at 31 December 2019 resulted in: