RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A.

(RCS)
RCS MediaGroup S p A : Changes to the 2020 Financial Calendar

03/09/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

(according to Article 2.6.2 no. 1 letter b of the Rules of the markets organized and managed by by the Italian Stock Exchange.)

Milan, 9 March 2020 - As partial change to the already published 2020 financial calendar, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft Financial Statements and the Management Report, as at 31 December 2019 will be held on 26 March 2020.

Here below is the 2020 Financial Calendar, revised to include the change indicated above

March 26, 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft Financial Statements and the Management Report, as at 31 December 2019

April 29, 2020

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 (single call)

May 11, 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020

July 31, 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Interim Financial Statements and the Interim Management Report relating to the 1st Half of 2020

November 9, 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Interim Management Report as at 30 September 2020

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, operating primarily in Italy and Spain across all publishing areas, from newspapers to magazines and books, from TV to new media and training, as well as being one of the top players on the advertising sales market, organizing iconic events and renowned sporting formats such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7 and Telva.

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:37:06 UTC
