RDI REIT P L C : Changes to the Board

RDI REIT P.L.C.

('RDI' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

(Registered number 010534V)

LSE share code: RDI

JSE share code: RPL

ISIN: IM00BH3JLY32

LEI: 2138006NHZUMMRYQ1745

Changes to the Board

RDI, the income focused UK-REIT, announces that Robert Orr has informed the Board of his intention to resign as an Independent Non-executive Director due to the demands of other external commitments. His resignation takes effect from today.

Gavin Tipper, Chairman of the Board, said 'The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Robert for his invaluable property expertise and experience which he has contributed to the Company and his dedication during his four years with RDI. We wish him the very best of luck with his future endeavours.'

For further information, please contact:

RDI REIT P.L.C. Mike Watters Tel: +44 (0) 20 7811 0100 FTI Consulting UK Public Relations Adviser Dido Laurimore, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Instinctif Partners SA Public Relations Adviser Frederic Cornet Tel: +27 (0) 11 447 3030 JSE Sponsor Java Capital Tel: +27 (0) 11 722 3050

Note to editors:

About RDI

RDI is an income focused UK-REIT with a diversified portfolio invested principally in the UK. The investment approach is driven by an in depth understanding of occupational demand including the impact of technology, transport and infrastructure investment. The portfolio has been repositioned in recent years to increase its weighting to London and the South East and to provide greater exposure to our leading hotel and serviced office operating platforms.

RDI is committed to delivering attractive income led total returns across the real estate cycle. The current strategic objectives of a lower leverage capital structure and more focused allocation of capital are targeted at delivering an industry leading and sustainable income return.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) and holds a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The Company is included within the EPRA, GPR, JSE All Property and JSE Tradeable Property indices.

For more information on RDI, please refer to the Company's website www.rdireit.com