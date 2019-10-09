Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RDI REIT P.L.C.    RDI   IM00BH3JLY32

RDI REIT P.L.C.

(RDI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 11:30:00 am
114.3 GBp   -0.61%
11:21aRDI REIT P L C : Changes to the Board
PU
09/18RDI REIT : sells Bahnhof Altona Center, Hamburg
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RDI REIT P L C : Changes to the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:21am EDT

RDI REIT P.L.C.

('RDI' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

(Registered number 010534V)

LSE share code: RDI

JSE share code: RPL

ISIN: IM00BH3JLY32

LEI: 2138006NHZUMMRYQ1745

Changes to the Board

RDI, the income focused UK-REIT, announces that Robert Orr has informed the Board of his intention to resign as an Independent Non-executive Director due to the demands of other external commitments. His resignation takes effect from today.

Gavin Tipper, Chairman of the Board, said 'The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Robert for his invaluable property expertise and experience which he has contributed to the Company and his dedication during his four years with RDI. We wish him the very best of luck with his future endeavours.'

For further information, please contact:

RDI REIT P.L.C.

Mike Watters

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7811 0100

FTI Consulting

UK Public Relations Adviser

Dido Laurimore, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Instinctif Partners

SA Public Relations Adviser

Frederic Cornet

Tel: +27 (0) 11 447 3030

JSE Sponsor

Java Capital

Tel: +27 (0) 11 722 3050

Note to editors:

About RDI

RDI is an income focused UK-REIT with a diversified portfolio invested principally in the UK. The investment approach is driven by an in depth understanding of occupational demand including the impact of technology, transport and infrastructure investment. The portfolio has been repositioned in recent years to increase its weighting to London and the South East and to provide greater exposure to our leading hotel and serviced office operating platforms.

RDI is committed to delivering attractive income led total returns across the real estate cycle. The current strategic objectives of a lower leverage capital structure and more focused allocation of capital are targeted at delivering an industry leading and sustainable income return.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) and holds a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The Company is included within the EPRA, GPR, JSE All Property and JSE Tradeable Property indices.

For more information on RDI, please refer to the Company's website www.rdireit.com

Disclaimer

RDI REIT plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 15:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RDI REIT P.L.C.
11:21aRDI REIT P L C : Changes to the Board
PU
09/18RDI REIT : sells Bahnhof Altona Center, Hamburg
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 97,8 M
EBIT 2019 74,8 M
Net income 2019 -85,1 M
Debt 2019 669 M
Yield 2019 9,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,15x
P/E ratio 2020 -23,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 437 M
Chart RDI REIT P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
RDI REIT P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RDI REIT P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 126,67  GBp
Last Close Price 115,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Watters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Chairman
Donald Aaron Grant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marc Wainer Non-Executive Director
Stephen James Oakenfull Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RDI REIT P.L.C.-19.72%533
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)61.53%48 305
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.38%26 876
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.60%24 796
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.85%17 364
W. P. CAREY INC.38.86%15 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group