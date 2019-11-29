Log in
RDI REIT P.L.C.

(RDI)
RDI REIT P L C : Vesting of Share Awards, Admission of New Shares

0
11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST

RDI REIT P.L.C.

('RDI' or the 'Company')

(Registered number 010534V)

LSE share code: RDI

JSE share code: RPL

ISIN: IM00BH3JLY32

LEI: 2138006NHZUMMRYQ1745

ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOLLOWING VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS

On 29 November 2019, deferred bonus awards made to executive directors under the Company's STIP (which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2017) vested in full. The vesting price per ordinary share was 127.40p

The ordinary shares were issued to participants for nil consideration and for certain individual directors, a number of shares were settled by the Company in cash to meet tax and national insurance liabilities. The number of new ordinary shares in RDI issued to each executive director (the 'New Shares') is set out below:

Director/PDMR

40p Ordinary Shares vested

Number of Shares settled in cash

New Shares issued on 2 Dec 2019

Mike Watters

95,258

-

95,258

Stephen Oakenfull

67,753

30,489

37,264

Adrian Horsburgh

61,662

-

61,662

Donald Grant

57,301

25,785

31,516

Total

281,974

56,274

225,700

Executive Directors Interests

Following the issue of the New Shares, Executive directors' interests in RDI shares are as follows:

Name

Total holding after the issue of New Shares

Percentage of issued share capital

Mike Watters

1,446,129

0.38

Stephen Oakenfull

161,971

0.04

Adrian Horsburgh

74,498

0.02

Donald Grant

46,516

0.01

Total

1,729,114

0.45

Total Voting Rights

An application has been made for the admission of 225,700 New Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, ('Admission'). Admission is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 2 December 2019. The New Shares will be listed on the Main Board of the JSE with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 2 December 2019 (South African time).

Following Admission, the total number of voting rights will be 380,315,623. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. The figure of 380,315,623 ordinary shares in the Company may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

RDI REIT P.L.C.

Mike Watters, Donald Grant

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7811 0100

FTI Consulting

UK Public Relations Adviser

Dido Laurimore, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney

rdireit@fticonsulting.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Instinctif Partners

SA Public Relations Adviser

Frederic Cornet

RDI@instinctif.com

Tel: +27 (0) 11 447 3030

JSE Sponsor

Java Capital

Tel: + 27 (0) 11 722 3050

Note to editors:

About RDI

RDI is an income focused UK-REIT with a diversified portfolio invested principally in the UK. The investment approach is driven by an in depth understanding of occupational demand including the impact of technology, transport and infrastructure investment. The portfolio has been repositioned in recent years to increase its weighting to London and the South East and to provide greater exposure to our leading hotel and serviced office operating platforms.

RDI is committed to delivering attractive income led total returns across the real estate cycle. The current strategic objectives of a lower leverage capital structure and more focused allocation of capital are targeted at delivering an industry leading and sustainable income return.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) and holds a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The Company is included within the EPRA, GPR, JSE All Property and JSE Tradeable Property indices.

For more information on RDI, please refer to the Company's website www.rdireit.com

Disclaimer

RDI REIT plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:04 UTC
