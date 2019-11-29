RDI REIT P L C : Vesting of Share Awards, Admission of New Shares

RDI REIT P.L.C.

ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOLLOWING VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS

On 29 November 2019, deferred bonus awards made to executive directors under the Company's STIP (which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2017) vested in full. The vesting price per ordinary share was 127.40p

The ordinary shares were issued to participants for nil consideration and for certain individual directors, a number of shares were settled by the Company in cash to meet tax and national insurance liabilities. The number of new ordinary shares in RDI issued to each executive director (the 'New Shares') is set out below:

Director/PDMR 40p Ordinary Shares vested Number of Shares settled in cash New Shares issued on 2 Dec 2019 Mike Watters 95,258 - 95,258 Stephen Oakenfull 67,753 30,489 37,264 Adrian Horsburgh 61,662 - 61,662 Donald Grant 57,301 25,785 31,516 Total 281,974 56,274 225,700

Executive Directors Interests

Following the issue of the New Shares, Executive directors' interests in RDI shares are as follows:

Name Total holding after the issue of New Shares Percentage of issued share capital Mike Watters 1,446,129 0.38 Stephen Oakenfull 161,971 0.04 Adrian Horsburgh 74,498 0.02 Donald Grant 46,516 0.01 Total 1,729,114 0.45

Total Voting Rights

An application has been made for the admission of 225,700 New Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, ('Admission'). Admission is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 2 December 2019. The New Shares will be listed on the Main Board of the JSE with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 2 December 2019 (South African time).

Following Admission, the total number of voting rights will be 380,315,623. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. The figure of 380,315,623 ordinary shares in the Company may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

