RE/MAX : CEO To Appear At The 2019 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

06/11/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

DENVER, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Adam Contos is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. EST.

The panel discussion will be webcasted. A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, is available at https://investors.remax.com.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-holdings-ceo-to-appear-at-the-2019-morgan-stanley-financials-conference-300865630.html

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
