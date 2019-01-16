RE/MAX : CEO and Leaders Ranked as Top Influential Executives in Real Estate

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos and eight other members of the RE/MAX network have been recognized for their influence on real estate in the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200). The annual report ranks the 200 most powerful leaders in residential real estate.

Contos earned the #8 spot and is recognized for leading the company as sole CEO since February 2018. Contos has made inroads into the mortgage business with the Motto Mortgage franchise brand and the acquisition of Denver-based real estate software startup booj, a major tech investment for the brand.

"RE/MAX and its leaders continue to advance industry innovation and are deserving of the recognition as influencers in real estate," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "RE/MAX delivers advantages through our brand power, progressive on-demand training, technology and unmatched global footprint of the network, and I want to extend my congratulations to the members of this year's Swanepoel Power 200."

The SP200 said, "RE/MAX is going strong, marked by new energy and positive growth."

In total, nine RE/MAX network leaders were recognized in the 2019 SP200 for their influence on residential real estate:

Adam Contos , CEO, RE/MAX, LLC (#8)

, CEO, RE/MAX, LLC (#8) Pamela Alexander , CEO, RE/MAX Integra, Canada , U.S., Europe (#37)

, CEO, RE/MAX Integra, , U.S., Europe (#37) Walter Schneider , Co-Founder and President, RE/MAX Integra, Canada (#37)

, Co-Founder and President, RE/MAX Integra, (#37) Chad Ochsner , Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Alliance, Colorado (#48)

, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Alliance, (#48) Elton C. Ash , Regional Executive Vice President, RE/MAX of Western Canada (#69)

, Regional Executive Vice President, RE/MAX of (#69) James O'Bryon , Co-Owner and CEO, RE/MAX Gold, California (#71)

, Co-Owner and CEO, RE/MAX Gold, (#71) Brenda Tushaus , CEO, RE/MAX Results, Minnesota (#97)

, CEO, RE/MAX Results, (#97) Pierre Titley , Co-Founder and President, RE/MAX Quebec, Canada (#100)

, Co-Founder and President, RE/MAX (#100) Sandra A. Sanders , President, RE/MAX Estate Properties, California (#113)

More than 400 hours are invested each year to analyzing hundreds of biographies, announcements, annual reports, and transaction and sales volume data to develop the list. Leaders are evaluated and selected each year for the SP200 based on the office he or she currently holds, decision-making power, tenure in the industry, size of an individual's organization, the financial resources of the organization and an organization's significance in and impact on the residential real estate brokerage industry. To learn more, visit t360.com/power200.

