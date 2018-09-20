RE/MAX : Commercial Symposium Wraps in Denver

DENVER
- RE/MAX Commercial®
hosted practitioners from around the world this week for the 11th
annual RE/MAX Commercial Symposium in Denver. This year's conference highlighted recent disruptive trends of the commercial real estate industry, the challenges and opportunities of commercial real estate around the globe and segments of the industry that are expected to develop quickly. 'The RE/MAX Commercial Symposium is a highly anticipated commercial real estate conference for our network,' said Doug Winfrey, Brand Manager, RE/MAX Commercial. 'The industry is rapidly growing and evolving and it's our mission to arm commercial practitioners with the latest data, tools and tactics that help them better serve their clients and grow their businesses.' The conference also tackled progressive topics including the implications of blockchain technology in commercial real estate, the impact driverless vehicles are expected to have on the industry and the role governments play in site-selection for commercial real estate projects. Innovative training sessions also were held to showcase proven strategies, best practices for prospecting new clients and modern referral processes. RE/MAX Commercial was named a top 15 commercial real estate brokerage brand by National Real Estate Investor (NREI) magazine last month. Placing 12th in the publication's '2018 Top Brokers
' list, RE/MAX Commercial was up four spots from last year's ranking and has been included in the annual survey for eight consecutive years. The RE/MAX division was also recently recognized by Midwest Real Estate News as a Top 15 commercial brokerage brand. The magazine's 2018 'Best of the Best' special issue placed RE/MAX Commercial in the 13th spot out of 67 ranked commercial brands. RE/MAX Commercial practitioner count topped 3,334 at the end of 2017, up nearly 10 percent from year-end 2016 and up over 15 percent from year-end 2015. The total number of countries with RE/MAX Commercial offices and divisions increased from 49 in 2014 to 67 in 2017, a 36.7 percent growth in three years. According to the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute (CCIM), RE/MAX has one of the largest contingents of CCIM designees and candidates in the industry. RE/MAX is in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 120,000 sales associates in more than 100 countries and territories. ### About the RE/MAX Network
RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities.
