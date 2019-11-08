Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.    RMAX

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMAX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. - RMAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX).

Between March and April 2019, the Company was one of several national real estate brokers sued in antitrust class action lawsuits alleging that they had entered into agreements with other brokers that caused home sellers to pay inflated commissions on the sale of their homes, in violation of federal antitrust law.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RE/MAX’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RE/MAX’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of RE/MAX shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmax/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
10:51pRE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
11:02aRE/MAX : Announces New Members of Approved Suppliers Program in 2019
PR
11/04RE/MAX : Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season
AQ
10/31RE/MAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/31RE/MAX : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/30RE/MAX : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/25RE/MAX : Wins International Franchise Association Award for First-Of-Its-Kind Vi..
PR
10/17RE/MAX : National Housing Report for September 2019
PR
10/03RE/MAX : Promotes Pam Harris to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 72,7 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 662 M
Chart RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,25  $
Last Close Price 37,12  $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Contos Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Liniger Non-Executive Chairman
Serene M. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Staff
Karri R. Callahan Chief Financial Officer
Jerry Modes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.21.30%662
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.57%17 471
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED24.68%8 135
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.6.94%6 947
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.05%3 958
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.68%3 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group