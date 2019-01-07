Log in
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC (RMAX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
33.245 USD   +2.48%
2015RE/MAX : Posts Strong Agent Gain, Expects Favorable Spring Season -- Update
DJ
2015RE/MAX : Posts Strong Agent Gain, Expects Favorable Spring Season
DJ
RE/MAX : To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results On February 21, 2019

01/07/2019 | 06:36pm EST

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchisor, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are able to access the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S.                                        1-833-287-0798
Canada & International          1-647-689-4457

Interested parties are also able to access a live webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.remax.com/. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 120,000 agents across over 100 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-holdings-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-on-february-21-2019-300774313.html

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
