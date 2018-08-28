Log in
Re/Max : âœTop Brokersâ Names RE/MAXÂ® a Top 15 Commercial Real Estate Brand

08/28/2018 | 06:47pm CEST
DENVER
- RE/MAX Commercial® has been recognized by National Real Estate Investor (NREI) magazine as one of the top 15 commercial real estate brokerage brands in the world. Placing 12th in the publication's '2018 Top Brokers ' list, RE/MAX Commercial is up four spots from last year's ranking and has been included in the annual survey for eight consecutive years.
'RE/MAX Commercial practitioners are supported with an exceptional training system and referral network of more than 120,000 RE/MAX associates in more than 100 countries and territories,' said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Global Alliances. 'Our commercial brand continues to experience remarkable growth and I personally thank each of our practitioners for their talents, professionalism and dedication to the industry.' NREI's 'Top Brokers' ranking is based on the total value of each firm's global leasing and investment transactions in 2017. RE/MAX Commercial posted $13,486,700,560 in global volume in 2017, up more than $3.6 billion (36.9 percent) from 2016, with almost 33,000 transactions worldwide. Only 15 firms in this year's ranking exceeded $10 billion in volume in 2017. RE/MAX Commercial ranked above prominent competitors including Lee & Associates, SVN International, Transwestern, Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates, KW Commercial and Berkadia (a Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group company). RE/MAX Commercial had 3,334 practitioners at the end of 2017, up nearly 10 percent from year-end 2016 and up over 15 percent from year-end 2015. The total number of countries with RE/MAX Commercial offices or divisions increased from 49 in 2014 to 67 in 2017, a 36.7 percent growth in three years. According to the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute (CCIM), RE/MAX has one of the largest contingents of CCIM designees and candidates in the industry. RE/MAX Commercial will host its 11th Annual Commercial Symposium September 16-18, 2018, at Denver Marriott Tech Center in Denver. Attendees will gain insights from industry insiders and discover the vast commercial opportunities arising from changes in population, demographics, global investment and consumer trends. Discussions will include top commercial-specific tools and resources, best practices for lead generation and trending industry news. ###
About the RE/MAX Network As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 120,000 agents in more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 16:46:00 UTC
