10/15
72.35 AUD   -4.17%
REA : Kieren Cooney to depart REA Group

10/16/2018 | 02:23am CEST

Media Release

16 October 2018

Kieren Cooney to depart REA Group

REA Group today announced that the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Kieren Cooney, will be leaving to take up the role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Foxtel.

Tracey Fellows, REA Group CEO, commented: "During his year and a half with us, Kieren has made a significant impact, both as an expert marketer and as a strategic advisor within the executive. The marketing streams of work that we have in place are seeing us break audience records and brand health metrics - and they have strong momentum behind them. He has united the many parts of marketing - the brand, the data, the audiences, the channels - with one key principle we apply across the business: people are at the centre of it all. In this way, he has helped people emotionally connect to what we do."

Cooney commented: "It's been such a privilege to work for REA. To be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with a team that has so much passion, brilliance and grit has been a real highlight of my career. I particularly want to thank Tracey for the support and belief that she's shown me every day I have been a part of her team."

Cooney's last day at REA will be 26 October, he will commence in his new role at Foxtel on

29 October. REA Group have begun a comprehensive search for their new Chief Marketing Officer. In the interim, the Marketing and Content team will report into REA's Executive General Manager of Residential, Andrew Rechtman.

-ends-

For more information:

Lucy Povlsen, Corporate Communications Manager lucy.povlsen@rea-group.com

Mob: +61 411 251 933

About REA Group Limited (www.rea-group.com): REA Group Limited ACN 068 349 066 (ASX:REA) ("REA Group") is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia's leading residential, commercial and share property websites - realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, Flatmates.com.au - as well as Spacely, a short-term commercial and co-working property site. In Asia, REA Group owns leading portals in Malaysia (iproperty.com.my), Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and Indonesia (rumah123.com), and prominent portals in Singapore (iproperty.com.sg), Hong Kong (Gohome.com.hk) and China (myfun.com), and a leading property review site in Thailand (thinkofliving.com). REA Group owns Smartline Home Loans Pty Ltd, an Australian mortgage broking franchise group, and Hometrack Australia Pty Ltd, a leading provider of data property services. REA Group also holds a significant shareholding in property websites Move, Inc in the US and PropTiger in India.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:22:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
