Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reabold Resources Plc    RBD   GB00B95L0551

REABOLD RESOURCES PLC

(RBD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:00:00 am
0.9 GBp   --.--%
04:17aREABOLD RESOURCES : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
10/28REABOLD RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/28REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on Proposed Equity Swap and Placing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reabold Resources : Appointment of Joint Broker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT

1 November 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focuses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, is pleased to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as joint corporate broker to the Company, alongside the Company's Nominated and Financial Adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, and joint corporate brokers, Whitman Howard Limited and Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser)

James Spinney

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Whitman Howard Limited(Joint Broker)

Nick Lovering

Grant Barker

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd(Joint Broker)

Andy Thacker

Zoe Alexander

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Camarco

James Crothers

Ollie Head

Billy Clegg

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:16:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
04:17aREABOLD RESOURCES : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
10/28REABOLD RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/28REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on Proposed Equity Swap and Placing
PU
10/10REABOLD RESOURCES : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
10/09REABOLD RESOURCES : Results of Placing
PU
10/08REABOLD RESOURCES : Proposed Placing to Raise £24 million
PU
10/07STATEMENT RE : Proposed Placing & Investments
PU
10/02REABOLD RESOURCES : Completion of Increased Investment into Danube
PU
09/26REABOLD RESOURCES : West Brentwood Reserves Update
PU
09/23REABOLD RESOURCES : California Operational Update
PU
More news
Chart REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Reabold Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin Oza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen A. Williams Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Samuel Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Samaha Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Marcos Mozetic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC22.45%78
CNOOC LIMITED-3.13%67 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.72%60 394
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.17%40 404
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-32.62%36 996
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.40%30 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group