Reabold Resources : Appointment of Joint Broker

1 November 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focuses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, is pleased to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as joint corporate broker to the Company, alongside the Company's Nominated and Financial Adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, and joint corporate brokers, Whitman Howard Limited and Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd.

For further information please contact: