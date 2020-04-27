Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reabold Resources Plc    RBD   GB00B95L0551

REABOLD RESOURCES PLC

(RBD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/24 11:35:23 am
0.395 GBp   --.--%
02:08aREABOLD RESOURCES : Positive Decision for EWT at West Newton
PU
04/17ADX ENERGY : Operational Update Austrian Production and Romanian Appraisal
AQ
04/16REABOLD RESOURCES : Romania Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reabold Resources : Positive Decision for EWT at West Newton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:08am EDT

27 April 2020

Reabold Resources plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Positive Decision for Extended Well Test at West Newton

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focuses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, is pleased to announce that a positive decision document in respect of the testing of the West Newton A-2 well ('WNA-2') on PEDL183 has been received from the Environment Agency ('EA') by Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited ('Rathlin'), the Operator.

Rathlin, on April 24, 2020, received a decision document from the EA, granting a variation to the permit for the West Newton 'A' Site and associated WNA-2 testing operations.

This variation will allow Rathlin to use mechanical methods (pumpjack/nodding donkey) for lifting wellbore fluids and for the utilisation of a smaller incineration unit during the testing of the WNA-2 well.

During drilling and early testing operations of the WNA-2 well, additional information was gathered that improved the understanding of the targeted Kirkham Abbey (KA) reservoir leading to the identification of a potential oil leg overlain by an associated gas cap within the reservoir interval pursuant to the RNS issued on 29 August 2019. Accordingly, this redesigned test programme has been optimised to evaluate the identified oil column.

Testing operations at West Newton will recommence once government guidance pertaining to COVID-19 permits, the required personnel and equipment become available, and the continued health and safety of Rathlin employees, contract personnel and the community can be ensured. Reabold holds an approximate 39 per cent. effective economic interest in West Newton via its 59 per cent. equity interest in Rathlin, which is fully funded for activity across both A and B sites.

Stephen Williams, co-CEO of Reabold, commented:

'We are extremely pleased to now have all key permits in place for the testing at West Newton A-2. The focus now is to prepare as much as possible in order to execute the test as soon as Covid-19 related restrictions allow. We are also seeing good progress with regards initial work at the West Newton B site and look forward to an active programme at both locations over the coming months.'

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser)

James Spinney

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - Joint Broker

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Whitman Howard Limited - Joint Broker

Hugh Rich

Nick Lovering

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Camarco

James Crothers

Ollie Head

Billy Clegg

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Notes to Editors

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
02:08aREABOLD RESOURCES : Positive Decision for EWT at West Newton
PU
04/17ADX ENERGY : Operational Update Austrian Production and Romanian Appraisal
AQ
04/16REABOLD RESOURCES : Romania Update
PU
04/15REABOLD RESOURCES : Commencement of Activity at West Newton B Site
PU
03/13REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on Market Volatility
PU
02/26REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on California Operations
PU
02/20REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on West Newton Activity Programme
PU
01/06REABOLD RESOURCES : Reabold California - VG-6 Update
PU
2019REABOLD RESOURCES : Romania Update
PU
2019ADX ENERGY : High Impact Work Program for Parta Area in Romania
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 7,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 26,6 M
Chart REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Reabold Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,60  GBp
Last Close Price 0,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 305%
Spread / Average Target 305%
Spread / Lowest Target 305%
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin Oza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen A. Williams Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Samuel Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Samaha Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Marcos Mozetic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC-47.33%33
CNOOC LIMITED0.35%49 020
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.50%38 864
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.23%25 238
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-53.83%16 547
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-48.83%12 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group