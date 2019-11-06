Log in
Reabold Resources : Update on West Newton

11/06/2019 | 05:45am EST

6 November 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Update on West Newton

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focuses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, as previously announced, notes that interpretation of the data gathered from the West Newton A-2 operations is ongoing. The Company is aware of market speculation in relation to such interpretations, but it is too early for the JV partners to be able to confirm their accuracy or not. Work is ongoing and further updates will be made in due course.

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser)

James Spinney

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - Joint Broker

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Whitman Howard Limited- Joint Broker

Nick Lovering

Grant Barker

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

Zoe Alexander

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Camarco

James Crothers

Ollie Head

Billy Clegg

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Notes to Editors

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:44:06 UTC
NameTitle
Sachin Oza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen A. Williams Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Samuel Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Samaha Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Marcos Mozetic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC25.85%80
CNOOC LIMITED2.96%71 365
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.98%64 201
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.50%42 952
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.94%37 439
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.04%31 449
