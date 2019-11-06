Reabold Resources : Update on West Newton

6 November 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Update on West Newton

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focuses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, as previously announced, notes that interpretation of the data gathered from the West Newton A-2 operations is ongoing. The Company is aware of market speculation in relation to such interpretations, but it is too early for the JV partners to be able to confirm their accuracy or not. Work is ongoing and further updates will be made in due course.

