Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reabold Resources PLC    ATG   GB00B01G6R56

REABOLD RESOURCES PLC

(ATG)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reabold Resources : Operational Update at West Newton, onshore UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:31am EDT

12 August 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

Operational Update at West Newton, onshore UK

Reabold Resources, the AIM investing company which focusses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, is pleased to provide an update on operations at the West Newton A-2 appraisal well, located within the PEDL 183 licence in Humberside, onshore UK. Reabold holds a 24 per cent. economic interest in the licence via its 36 per cent. holding in Rathlin Energy (UK) Ltd ('Rathlin'), operator of the well.

Highlights:

· Rig mobilised for the perforation/completion of the West Newton A-2 well

· Well test anticipated to run over 4-8 weeks

· Permissions also in place for the construction of West Newton B site, as well as for the drilling and testing of two wells in that location

On 17 June 2019, Reabold announced the successful appraisal of a discovery at West Newton, with both gas and liquid hydrocarbon volumes encountered. The Company is pleased to announce that Rathlin has today mobilised a service rig and associated testing equipment to the West Newton A site for perforation/completion of a select interval within the Kirkham Abbey conventional reservoir. Once the well test operations have commenced, they are anticipated to run over the next 4-8 weeks.

The information gathered during the well test operations will aid the evaluation of the Kirkham Abbey reservoir and help inform any further work programme in the area. Rathlin has been granted planning permission and EA permits for the drilling and testing of two wells at the West Newton A site. Permissions are also in place for the constructionof the West Newton B site and the drilling and testing of two wells in that location.

Preliminary data from a Competent Person's Report compiled by Deloitte for Connaught Oil and Gas Limited ('Connaught') suggests that 2C Contingent Resources at West Newton are at least the pre-drill estimate of 189 Bcf (Billion Cubic Feet of Gas)*, the equivalent of 31.3 mmbo (million barrels of oil).

Sachin Oza, co-CEO of Reabold, commented:

'We are excited by the progress being made at West Newton, which clearly has significant potential and could be transformative for Reabold. We are also delighted to see permits in place for follow-on wells, which we believe are integral to realising the full potential of West Newton. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of the well test in due course, along with updates from across the rest of our portfolio.'

* Connaught management estimate. Connaught has a 35 per cent. interest in Rathlin Energy (UK) Ltd ('Rathlin'), operator of the West Newton A-2 appraisal well. Connaught was previously the 100 per cent. equity holder in Rathlin, which was in turn the 100 per cent. holder of the PEDL183 licence.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser)

Rory Murphy

James Spinney

James Dance

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

Camarco

James Crothers

Ollie Head

Billy Clegg

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Whitman Howard Limited- Joint Broker

Nick Lovering

Grant Barker

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Notes to Editors


Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
05:31aREABOLD RESOURCES : Operational Update at West Newton, onshore UK
PU
08/07REABOLD RESOURCES : Spudding of the Iecea Mica-1 Well, Parta, Romania
PU
08/06REABOLD RESOURCES : Capital Reduction Update
PU
07/31REABOLD RESOURCES : Corallian Energy Limited Update
PU
07/30REABOLD RESOURCES : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/17REABOLD RESOURCES : Completion of Parta Exploration Licence Farm-In
PU
07/08REABOLD RESOURCES : Correction to Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/02REABOLD RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Proposed Capital Reduction
PU
07/02REABOLD RESOURCES : Placing to raise £2.65 million
PU
06/28REABOLD RESOURCES : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Chart REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Reabold Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin Oza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen A. Williams Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Samuel Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Samaha Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Marcos Mozetic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC56
CNOOC LTD-3.13%67 061
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.38%59 959
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.99%46 063
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-23.22%42 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-2.13%28 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group