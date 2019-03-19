Reabold Resources : Parta Appraisal Operations Update

19 March 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold'or the 'Company')

Parta Appraisal Operations Update

Reabold notes the announcement published earlier today by ASX listed, ADX Energy Ltd ('ADX'), the 67 per cent. shareholder in Danube Petroleum Limited ('Danube'), and is pleased to provide an update on the Parta appraisal operations in Romania. Danube,in which Reabold holds the remaining 33per cent.equity interest, owns 100per cent.of the Parta Exploration Permit, in whichthe Iecea Mare Production Licence ('Production Licence') is located, which was acquired from Amromco Energy SRL ('Amromco'), in October 2018. The planned Parta appraisal programme consistsof two wells, IM-1 and IM-2, with IM-1 expected to spud in late-June 2019.

Since mid-2018, Danube has been seeking to obtainall of the necessary permits and statutory approvals required to allow it to drillthe two appraisal wells. Danube has recently selectedIM-1 as the first drilling candidate for the appraisal programme as itsits within the Production Licenceand Danube believes it can be put onto production in a relatively short timeframe. The IM-2 well is located withinParta Exploration Permitbut outside of the Production Licence.

The spudding of IM-1 will be later than previously planned, primarily due to Danube's preference to drill IM-1 from within the Production Licence, which needed to be formally transferred from Amromco before the government authority could issuea drilling permit. Furthermore, despitethe acquisitionof the Production Licence completing in October 2018, the fulldata set utilised for prospect evaluation and planning for the Production License was not handed over to ADX until19 December 2018.

IM-1 is targeting multiple pay zones,including established appraisal potential from historicalwells drilled in the 1980s that were tested but never produced. IM-1 also has exploration potential defined on recently acquired 3Dseismic data. An independent report prepared by ERC Equipoise Pte Ltd ('ERCE') in mid-2018,assessed the contingent and prospective resource potential of IM-1 of18.8 bcf on a P50 basis. This excludes deeper exploration potential,which will be accessed by the IM-1 well. ERCE has assessed a contingent and prospective resource, excluding the exploration potential, of 49.9 bcf across IM-1 and IM-2 on a P50 basis.

There are two key remaining milestones prior to the expected spud of IM-1 in late-June 2019, beingthe environmental permit and the construction authorisation, both of whichare issued at a local county level (Timis County). Based on interactions with local authorities,ADX, asthe contract operator, is confident that these permits and authorisations will be by available the end of March and April 2019 respectively,enabling site construction to be undertaken in April and May 2019. Importantly,there is flexibility with the rig contractor, Romanian based Tacrom Services S.R.L,in terms of having rig availability upon ADX achievingoperational readiness.

Due to expected overpressure starting at around 2,400 metres (the historical well blow out reservoir), 7' casing is programmed to be run to a depth of 2,350 metres TVD. The well will then be drilled through the overpressure zone in a smaller 6 1/8' hole size and will reach TD at around 2,500 meters.

The most likely cost estimate for the IM-1 well is currently US$3 million, for which Danube is fully funded, including evaluation, logging and running casing. This cost estimate does not include well testing operations which are planned to be undertaken with a much smaller and lower cost work over unit. Included in the well cost estimate is a well head and production tubing, which has already been purchased.

Further details of the Parta appraisalupdate can be found via ADX'sASX release dated 19 March 2019, titled 'Parta Appraisal Operations Commencement': https://www.asx.com.au/asx/share-price-research/company/ADX.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc Stephen Williams Sachin Oza c/o Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser) James Spinney Rory Murphy James Dance +44 (0)20 7409 3494 Camarco James Crothers Ollie Head Billy Clegg +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 Whitman Howard Limited- Joint Broker Nick Lovering Grant Barker +44 (0) 20 7659 1234 Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Joint Broker Andy Thacker +44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Notes to Editors



Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.