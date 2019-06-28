Log in
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC

(ATG)
Reabold Resources : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

06/28/2019 | 11:41am EDT

28 June 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or 'the Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focusses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, announces that copies of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted to shareholders today and are available to download from the Company's website.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Advisor)

James Spinney

Rory Murphy

James Dance

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

Camarco

James Crothers

Ollie Head

Billy Clegg

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Whitman Howard Limited- Joint Broker

Nick Lovering

Grant Barker

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Notes to Editors


Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:40:02 UTC
