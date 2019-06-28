Reabold Resources : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

28 June 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or 'the Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

Reabold, the AIM investing company which focusses on investments in pre-cash flow upstream oil and gas projects, announces that copies of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted to shareholders today and are available to download from the Company's website.

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production ('E&P') sector. The Company's investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold's long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company. Reabold aims to gain exposure to assets with limited downside and high potential upside, capitalising on the value created between the entry stage and exit point of its projects. The Company invests in projects that have limited correlation to the oil price.

Reabold has a highly-experienced management team, who possess the necessary background, knowledge and contacts to carry out the Company's strategy.