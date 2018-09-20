Reabold Resources : Update on Reabold California

20 September 2018

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or 'the Company')

Update on Reabold California - Successful Test at VG-3 Well, West Brentwood Licence

Reabold, the oil and gas investing company, is delighted to announce that Integrity Management Solutions ('Integrity'), contract operator of the Company's California investments, has informed the Company of a successful test at the Venturini-Ginochio #3 ('VG-3') well within the West Brentwood license area.

Integrity is now preparing facilities to accommodate production in excess of 200 barrels of oil per day and 60 million cubic feet of gas per day (gross). Post the first 36 hours of testing, Integrity has already accumulated over 400 barrels of oil (gross) ready for sales.

Given the successful results demonstrated at VG-3, Integrity believes that an additional two wells may be optimal for the full development of the remaining potential at the West Brentwood field.

As part of its earn-in agreement with Sunset Exploration, Reabold funded the VG-3 well to earn a 50% equity interest (operated by Integrity) in the West Brentwood license. Additional wells would be drilled at 50% paying interest and 50% equity interest to Reabold.

Stephen Williams, co-CEO, commented:

'We are delighted with such a strong initial production rate at VG-3, which is significantly above our assumed range. The economics associated with the project should be extremely favourable, and the fact that we are likely to be able to further exploit the resource with additional wells is a further positive.'

Sachin Oza, co-CEO, commented:

'Reabold's strategy of funding near-term drilling into de-risked, pre-cash-flow assets continues to play out successfully at West Brentwood. We look forward to our numerous upcoming wells both in California and within our other projects, and to bringing additional high impact assets into the Reabold portfolio.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The information contained in this release has been reviewed on the behalf of Reabold by Mr Dero Parker, President of Integrity Management Solutions. Mr Parker is a technical consultant and past owner operator of both oil and gas assets as well as hundreds of square miles of 3 dimensional seismic data and has 42 years of technical, operational, commercial and management experience in appraisal, development and production of oil and gas resources. Mr. Parker has reviewed the data contained in this release and considers the information to be fairly represented. Mr. Parker has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

