Reabold Resources : West Brentwood Operations Update

16 April 2019

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or the 'Company')

West Brentwood Operations Update

Reabold is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 28 January 2019, the VG-4 well at the West Brentwood field, in which Reabold has a 50 per cent. equity interest, has been put onto production, at an initially constrained rate, by the contract operator of the field, Integrity Management Solutions.

The significant volume of gas produced, in addition to the oil, during the VG-4 test, has meant that the well cannot be produced at its full rate until a tie-in to a nearby gas pipeline has been completed. The decision was taken to put VG-4 onto production at a choked back rate, reducing gas production to an acceptable level, in advance of the completion of such a tie-in.

VG-4 is currently producing in a range of 150-250 barrels of oil per day on a gross basis. The Company expects the oil rate to produce at significantly higher levels once the gas constraint has been removed, from which point Reabold will also benefit from sales revenues associated with the produced gas.

Stephen Williams, Co-CEO of Reabold, commented:

'The test rates for both oil and gas surpassed all expectations at the VG-4 well. The decision to start production at a temporarily constrained rate accelerates cash flow into the Company, and also allows the operator to monitor the well for a period before ramping up to full production shortly. We are also looking forward to the testing of the two successful wells at Monroe Swell.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

