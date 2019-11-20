Log in
China may reach 'Phase One' trade deal with U.S. this year - state economist

11/20/2019 | 10:20pm EST

A "Phase One" trade deal with the United States is likely to be reached this year if there is "no disturbance", Zhang Yansheng, the principal researcher of the state-affiliated think tank China Centre for International Economic Exchanges said on Thursday.

The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in U.S.-China trade talks, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

