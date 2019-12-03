Log in
REACH PLC

Huawei urging suppliers to break the law by moving offshore: Ross

12/03/2019 | 09:10pm EST
U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, speaks during an interview in New York

China's telecoms giant Huawei has been encouraging its suppliers to violate U.S. law by telling them to move operations offshore in a bid to avoid U.S. sanctions, Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, the U.S. government placed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on a trade blacklist known as the entity list, over national security concerns, forcing some suppliers to apply for special licenses to sell equipment to the company.

But the U.S. government has become frustrated by the limitations of the blacklisting to keep overseas suppliers from selling to the company, the world's largest telecoms equipment supplier, Reuters reported last week.

On Tuesday, Ross said in an interview that those frustrations extended to a push from Huawei to move its supply chain overseas.

Huawei has "been openly advocating companies to move their production offshore to get around the fact that we put Huawei on the list," Ross said. "Anybody who does move the product out specifically to avoid the sanction... that's a violation of U.S. law. So here you have Huawei encouraging American suppliers to violate the law," he added.

Huawei spokesman Rob Manfredo declined to comment.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. government may expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to Huawei, by broadening the reach of two key rules to capture more products.

One of those regulations, known as the De minimis Rule, dictates how much U.S. content in a foreign-made product gives the U.S. government authority to block an export. Currently the de minimis threshold for China is set at 25%, meaning that if American content constitutes more than a quarter of the value of the item, U.S. rules apply to its export to China.

Ross declined to say whether such rule changes were imminent. However, he said Huawei's advocacy of suppliers moving offshore "has flagged an issue we've been starting to deal with," that is, whether the 25% threshold is right for China.

"Whether 25% is forever and all time the right ratio, that's something to be resolved," Ross said, adding that the agency was always considering such moves.

By Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 7,60 M
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 302 M
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 142,50  GBp
Last Close Price 102,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC54.55%364
INFORMA PLC24.31%12 682
NEWS CORPORATION13.48%7 637
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.19%7 573
PEARSON PLC-31.78%6 448
SCHIBSTED10.19%6 271
