TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into US Information Technology Stocks

Alongside a positive daily performance of +0,65%, ETFs seeking to track US information Technology stocks indices experienced a surge of inflows with $+170,75M of new shares created from the primary market. This is the second consecutive day of record inflows. According to a recent survey, presumed “resilient” US consumers plan to show up for black Friday and cyber Monday. Optimism also came from increasing expectations that the U.S and China will reach a phase one trade deal easing tensions on information technology companies. Therefore, investors are more confident getting exposure to the segment with $+785,07M of new shares over the last 30 days. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by an impressive +43,72%. 8 funds tracking 8 indices are included for a total of $29,88Bn of assets under management.

