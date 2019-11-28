Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reach plc    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into US Information Technology Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:15am EST

Alongside a positive daily performance, ETFs seeking to track US information Technology stocks indices experienced a surge of inflows.

Alongside a positive daily performance of +0,65%, ETFs seeking to track US information Technology stocks indices experienced a surge of inflows with $+170,75M of new shares created from the primary market. This is the second consecutive day of record inflows. According to a recent survey, presumed “resilient” US consumers plan to show up for black Friday and cyber Monday. Optimism also came from increasing expectations that the U.S and China will reach a phase one trade deal easing tensions on information technology companies. Therefore, investors are more confident getting exposure to the segment with $+785,07M of new shares over the last 30 days. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by an impressive +43,72%. 8 funds tracking 8 indices are included for a total of $29,88Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REACH PLC
11/27Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/27A Chicken Sandwich Gives Popeyes and Burger King Latest Reason to Beef Up Dig..
DJ
11/27Blackstone says Unizo has not agreed to its $1.6 billion takeover offer
RE
11/27ARCELORMITTAL : lawyer sees possible deal over Ilva steel plant
RE
11/27EU states reach deal to ease banks' bad loan recovery
RE
11/27No breakthrough yet in German lignite compensation talks - ministry
RE
11/27South Korea's November exports to fall for 12th month; Bank of Korea to stand..
RE
11/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Not much potential to unleash in London's FTSE - reuters..
RE
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 5,90 M
Yield 2019 6,93%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 141,25  GBp
Last Close Price 92,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC39.92%352
INFORMA PLC27.29%12 938
NEWS CORPORATION15.15%7 752
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.80%7 545
PEARSON PLC-29.88%6 603
SCHIBSTED12.24%6 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group