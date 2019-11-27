Log in
REACH PLC

REACH PLC

(TNI)
Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters -- 2nd Update

11/27/2019 | 09:44pm EST

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON--President Trump signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, despite previously expressing reservations about the legislation because of its potential to complicate U.S.-China trade talks.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 reaffirms and amends the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, detailing U.S. policy toward Hong Kong and ordering an assessment of the political developments there, among other things.

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong," Mr. Trump said in a statement. "They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all."

China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing is opposed to the bill's signing and threatened countermeasures if the U.S. doesn't change course. It didn't specify what those might be.

The U.S. action "seriously interfered with China's internal affairs, seriously violated international laws and international relations norms, " the ministry said.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad about the bill.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support. It requires the secretary of state to certify annually that Hong Kong is independent enough from Beijing to retain favored trading status with the U.S. It also allows the U.S. to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on individuals who commit human-rights violations in Hong Kong.

The bill passed Congress with veto-proof majorities. Just one lawmaker opposed the measure in the House, and it won unanimous approval in the Senate.

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have been gaining momentum since they began in June. Administration officials had initially been directed to take a measured response to the protests to avoid creating additional tensions with Beijing as it attempted to work out a trade deal, but they have become more vocal in their condemnation of violence against protesters.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators haven't yet agreed on several key issues as they seek to reach a "phase one" trade agreement, raising the possibility that the deal won't be completed by the end of this year.

The president noted in a statement Wednesday that certain provisions of the act "would interfere with the exercise of the president's constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States."

He added: "My administration will treat each of the provisions of the act consistently with the president's constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations."

Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

