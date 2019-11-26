Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reach plc    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 11:35:22 am
94.5 GBp   +1.18%
01:09pTrump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:57aCanadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 01:09pm EST
U.S. President Trump signs executive order at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was in the "final throes" in its attempt to reach a trade deal with China, but that at the same time Washington stands with protesters in Hong Kong, where it wants to see democracy.

At an Oval Office event to sign an executive order to address violence against Native American women, Trump was asked by a reporter if he had a message for the people of Hong Kong after their recent local election, in which pro-democracy parties scored a resounding victory.

"We're with them," Trump said. "I have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Xi. We're in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It's going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong.

"And I think it will. I think that President Xi can make that happen. I know him and I know he'd like to make it happen."

Trump was not specifically asked about congressional legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong that is sitting on his desk after being passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives last week.

The legislation has greatly angered Beijing and Trump has been vague about whether he would sign or veto it as he tries to strike a deal with China to end a damaging 16-month trade war.

On Friday, Trump boasted that he alone had prevented Beijing from crushing the demonstrations with a million soldiers, while adding that he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that doing so would have "a tremendous negative impact" on trade talks.

Trump prompted questions about his commitment to protecting freedoms in Hong Kong when he referred in August to its mass street protests as "riots" that were a matter for China to deal with.

Trump again referred to "riots" on Friday, but he has also called on China to handle the issue humanely, while warning repeatedly of the impact on trade talks.

The new legislation, approved unanimously by the Senate and by all but one House lawmaker, requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center. It also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked at a news conference whether he expected Trump to approve the legislation and said he did not want to "get out in front of what he will do before too long," but the department would comply with whatever it was required to do by statute.

"The United States continues to support democratic values, fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong as guaranteed by the one country, two systems framework and aspirations of the Hong Kong people," Pompeo said.

Any veto by the president can be overridden by two-thirds votes in both the Senate and the House. The legislation will automatically become law on Dec. 3 if Trump opts to do nothing.

At his briefing, Pompeo took aim at China's human rights record in its western region of Xinjiang, saying that recently leaked documents confirmed it was committing "very significant" abuses against Uighur Muslims and other minority groups in mass detention there.

By Lisa Lambert and David Brunnstrom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REACH PLC
01:09pTrump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:57aCanadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike
DJ
10:03aGerman gas industry targets 5 GW of power-to-gas capacity in five years
RE
09:29aAustrian property groups Immofinanz and S Immo abandon merger plan
RE
09:15aRetailers Take on Amazon in One-Day Shipping During Holidays
DJ
09:15aREACH PLC : quaterly sales release
05:16aChina-backed AIIB offers to help fund Indonesia's capital relocation
RE
04:24aEnel Plans to Put 50% of Planned Investments in Decarbonisation
DJ
02:50aS.Africa's Checkers supermarket promises to deliver groceries in an hour
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 5,90 M
Yield 2019 6,85%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 141,25  GBp
Last Close Price 93,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC41.52%357
INFORMA PLC25.99%12 826
NEWS CORPORATION13.30%7 629
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.61%7 602
PEARSON PLC-30.07%6 595
SCHIBSTED14.60%6 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group