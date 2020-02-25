Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Reach Subsea ASA    REACH   NO0003117202

REACH SUBSEA ASA

(REACH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 02/24 10:25:26 am
1.285 NOK   -5.51%
01:34aREACH SUBSEA : 4Q2019 report
PU
02/13REACH SUBSEA : Contract award and operational figures
PU
01/15REACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reach Subsea : 4Q2019 report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST
Reach Subsea ASA 4Q2019 report
CONSOLIDATED REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER, AND PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019 1. Operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2019 were NOK 108 mill (NOK 191 million in 4Q2018) while revenues for the full year 2019 were NOK 509 million (NOK 675 million). 4Q2019 pre tax result of NOK -25 million (NOK -6 million). Pre tax result for 2019 ended at NOK -36 million compared to NOK -9 million in 2018. The decrease in turnover and net result is mainly explained by reduced utilisation of assets in 2019 compared to 2018. 2. Increased visibility for the 2020 season with 400 project days secured, and in the final stages of concluding contracts for an estimated 300 additional days (alone and together with our cooperation partner). The three ROVs with lowest utilisation in 2019 are expected to have substantially higher activity level this year. 3. The ROV formerly on Edda Fonn has now been mobilized on Olympic Artemis, a fit for purpose modern subsea vessel 4. The order backlog stands at NOK 120 million and outstanding tender value is at NOK 2.1 billion. Please see the attached link for the full report. For further information, please contact: Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO www.reachsubsea.no

Disclaimer

Reach Subsea ASA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REACH SUBSEA ASA
01:34aREACH SUBSEA : 4Q2019 report
PU
02/13REACH SUBSEA : Contract award and operational figures
PU
01/15REACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
AQ
2019REACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
PU
2019REACH SUBSEA : Report for 3q2019
PU
2019REACH SUBSEA ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019REACH SUBSEA ASA : quaterly earnings release
2019REACH SUBSEA ASA : annual earnings release
2018REACH SUBSEA ASA : quaterly earnings release
2018REACH SUBSEA ASA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Chart REACH SUBSEA ASA
Duration : Period :
Reach Subsea ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH SUBSEA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jostein Alendal Chief executive Officer & Managing Director
Kåre Johannes Lie Chairman
Inge Grutle Chief Operating Officer
Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen Chief Financial Officer & Manager-Human Resources
Anders Onarheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH SUBSEA ASA-14.20%20
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-15.63%22 701
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.92%14 472
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.08%7 079
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.02%3 332
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.1.45%2 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group