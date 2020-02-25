Reach Subsea : 4Q2019 report

CONSOLIDATED REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER, AND PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019 1. Operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2019 were NOK 108 mill (NOK 191 million in 4Q2018) while revenues for the full year 2019 were NOK 509 million (NOK 675 million). 4Q2019 pre tax result of NOK -25 million (NOK -6 million). Pre tax result for 2019 ended at NOK -36 million compared to NOK -9 million in 2018. The decrease in turnover and net result is mainly explained by reduced utilisation of assets in 2019 compared to 2018. 2. Increased visibility for the 2020 season with 400 project days secured, and in the final stages of concluding contracts for an estimated 300 additional days (alone and together with our cooperation partner). The three ROVs with lowest utilisation in 2019 are expected to have substantially higher activity level this year. 3. The ROV formerly on Edda Fonn has now been mobilized on Olympic Artemis, a fit for purpose modern subsea vessel 4. The order backlog stands at NOK 120 million and outstanding tender value is at NOK 2.1 billion. Please see the attached link for the full report. For further information, please contact: Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO www.reachsubsea.no

