Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  REACT Group plc    REAT   GB00BZ2JBG28

REACT GROUP PLC

(REAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:13 am
0.75 GBp   +7.14%
02:18aREACT : Board Appointment
PU
02/26REACT : Result of AGM
PU
02/26REACT : AGM Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REACT : Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Board Appointment
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2762E
React Group PLC
27 February 2020

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

REACT Group PLC

('REACT' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

The Board of REACT Group PLC is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Shaun Doak as a Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Shaun is the Managing Director of REACT Specialist Cleaning Limited, having joined the group in March 2019 with a proven track record of growing businesses in the specialist cleaning, facilities management and HVAC services sectors.

Contemporaneously with Shaun's appointment, Gill Leates will move from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman.

Gill Leates, Non-Executive Chairman, commented: 'We are delighted to promote Shaun Doak to CEO. He has made a significant impact since joining the Company early last year, building a cohesive, well-motivated team and materially improving operational and sales performance. Through Shaun's leadership we remain confident of continuing the evolution of the business building a solid foundation from which REACT can deliver profitable growth.'

Information in respect of Mr. Doak, as required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, is set out below:

Full name: Shaun David Doak

Age: 39

Mr. Doak currently holds the following directorships/partnerships:

· REACT Specialist Cleaning Limited

Directorships and partnerships held within the last five years:

· Emtec Energy Midlands Ltd

Save for the information set out above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Shaun Doak.

For further information, please contact:

REACT Group PLC

Gill Leates - Chairman

07799 662642

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Neil Baldwin / Henry Todd

0113 370 8974

Peterhouse Capital (Broker)

Duncan Vasey/Martin Lampshire

0207 459 0930


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOASESSSWESSEEE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Board Appointment - RNS

Disclaimer

REACT Group plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REACT GROUP PLC
02:18aREACT : Board Appointment
PU
02/26REACT : Result of AGM
PU
02/26REACT : AGM Statement
PU
02/03REACT : Contract Award
PU
More news
Chart REACT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
REACT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gillian Margaret Leates Executive Chairman & Secretary
Robert John Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Michael Robert Sean Joyce Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACT GROUP PLC25.00%4
FISERV INC.-2.39%76 998
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.88%57 289
CINTAS CORPORATION5.51%29 038
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.22%24 611
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.10.31%21 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group