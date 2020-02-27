REACT : Board Appointment

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

REACT Group PLC

('REACT' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

The Board of REACT Group PLC is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Shaun Doak as a Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Shaun is the Managing Director of REACT Specialist Cleaning Limited, having joined the group in March 2019 with a proven track record of growing businesses in the specialist cleaning, facilities management and HVAC services sectors.

Contemporaneously with Shaun's appointment, Gill Leates will move from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman.

Gill Leates, Non-Executive Chairman, commented: 'We are delighted to promote Shaun Doak to CEO. He has made a significant impact since joining the Company early last year, building a cohesive, well-motivated team and materially improving operational and sales performance. Through Shaun's leadership we remain confident of continuing the evolution of the business building a solid foundation from which REACT can deliver profitable growth.'

Information in respect of Mr. Doak, as required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, is set out below:

Full name: Shaun David Doak

Age: 39

Mr. Doak currently holds the following directorships/partnerships:

· REACT Specialist Cleaning Limited

Directorships and partnerships held within the last five years:

· Emtec Energy Midlands Ltd

Save for the information set out above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Shaun Doak.

