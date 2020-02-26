Log in
REACT Group plc    REAT   GB00BZ2JBG28

REACT GROUP PLC

(REAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 06:05:53 am
0.799 GBp   +14.14%
06:28aREACT : Result of AGM
PU
02:04aREACT : AGM Statement
PU
02/03REACT : Contract Award
PU
REACT : Result of AGM

02/26/2020 | 06:28am EST
Regulatory Story
Result of AGM
Released 11:13 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1850E
React Group PLC
26 February 2020

REACT GROUP PLC

('REACT' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

At the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

For further information, please contact:

REACT Group:

Gill Leates - Chairman

07799 662642

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (nominated adviser)

Neil Baldwin/Henry Todd

0113 370 8974

Peterhouse Capital (Broker)

Duncan Vasey/Martin Lampshire

0207 459 0930


Result of AGM - RNS

REACT Group plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:25:23 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gillian Margaret Leates Executive Chairman & Secretary
Robert John Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Michael Robert Sean Joyce Non-Executive Director
