Reading International, Inc.

READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(RDI)
  RDI  
Reading International : Consolidated Theatres Announces Exciting Renovation Plans for Kahala Location

0
11/27/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Kahala concession sales through December 1 to benefit Kalani High School
Temporary closure to commence on December 2

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI) announced today that its Consolidated Theatres’ Kahala location will be temporarily closed, beginning December 2, to embark on an exciting new renovation. The 8-screen complex will feature recliner seating throughout, and the interior spaces will be refreshed to enhance the entire moviegoing experience. A new state-of-the-art kitchen will allow Consolidated to offer a new chef-curated food and drink menu, creating a true “dinner and a movie” experience.

The community can continue to enjoy movies and concessions at Kahala through December 1. During this time, a portion of the concession stand proceeds will benefit Kalani High School.

Consolidated Theatres gift cards will continue to be on sale at the box office throughout the holiday season, providing added convenience for consumers to pick up the perfect stocking stuffer.

“As we prepare for the renovation process, we wish to extend a big ‘mahalo’ to our Kahala audiences for choosing to enjoy the magic of movies with us,” said Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres division manager. “We can’t wait to welcome you back with premium comfort and an exciting new chef-inspired menu.”

To ensure moviegoers don’t miss a single frame of their favorite upcoming films, as well as Consolidated Theatres’ celebrated signature programming, Kahala audiences are invited to enjoy Consolidated Theatres’ Koko Marina location throughout the renovation. The Koko Marina location features not only $6 endless popcorn and $8.50 movie tickets for every movie, all day, every day, for guests of all ages, but also Sunday Family Day with $10 family-friendly snack packs for all to enjoy.

Consolidated Theatres’ upgrades will create the perfect ambiance for cinephiles. The updated Kahala theater is projected to re-open in spring 2020. Additional details on the renovation will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres locations, programming, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.

About Consolidated Theatres

Owned and operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawai`i since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on O`ahu and Maui, including the new state-of-the-art luxury cinema `Ōlino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei that opened in October of 2016. Dedicated to providing all guests with a positive moviegoing experience, Consolidated Theatres offers community programming throughout the year, including its Spotlight Asia screenings, Crybaby Matinees, and the Hana Hou Picture Show. For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ConsolidatedHI, on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/consolidatedhi/, on www.YouTube.com, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ConsolidatedHI.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI) is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn RedYard, and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
