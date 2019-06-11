Log in
READY CAPITAL CORP

(RC)
Ready Capital Corporation : Declares $0.40 Per Share Dividend

06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-declares-0-40-per-share-dividend-300865667.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
