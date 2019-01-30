Log in
Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) has Acquired the Following Trademarks: Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Real Brands, Inc. (Pink Sheets: RLBD), announced today that it has acquired the following trademarks: Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®.

“We remain focused on expanding our brand portfolio and product offering of CBD products derived from hemp to satisfy a variety of consumer preferences,” said Jerry Pearring, “and we believe Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid® will complement our current efforts with CBD Pharmacy™ and Omegahemp™.”

“As the demand for CBD infused products continues to grow, we intend to create marketing strategies in at least three CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions,” commented Pearring.  “And we expect Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid® to fast-track this market segmented branding strategy.”

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held company. Real Brands vision is to be recognized as a leading brand building company in legal CBD products derived from hemp. Real Brands plans to create a unique marketing strategy for each of its brands:  Omegahemp™, CBD Pharmacy™, Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®. Real Brands aims to grow and expand by focusing on three core CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions.

For additional information go to www.realbrandsusa.com

Contact: Jerry Pearring

jerry@realbrandsusa.com

954-270-5309

Interviews and imagery available upon request

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to Real Brands’ expectations with regard to the future impact on its results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements might not occur. Real Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in Real Brands’ plans or expectations.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
