Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) has Acquired the Following Trademarks: Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Real Brands, Inc. (Pink Sheets: RLBD), announced today that it has acquired the following trademarks: Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®.



“We remain focused on expanding our brand portfolio and product offering of CBD products derived from hemp to satisfy a variety of consumer preferences,” said Jerry Pearring, “and we believe Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid® will complement our current efforts with CBD Pharmacy™ and Omegahemp™.”

“As the demand for CBD infused products continues to grow, we intend to create marketing strategies in at least three CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions,” commented Pearring. “And we expect Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid® to fast-track this market segmented branding strategy.”

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held company. Real Brands vision is to be recognized as a leading brand building company in legal CBD products derived from hemp. Real Brands plans to create a unique marketing strategy for each of its brands: Omegahemp™, CBD Pharmacy™, Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®. Real Brands aims to grow and expand by focusing on three core CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions.

