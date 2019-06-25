Real Estate Credit Investments : Dividend Announcement

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Ordinary Dividend for RECI LN (Ordinary shares)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited announces today that it has declared a fourth interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 5,976,109) in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019. The dividend is to be paid on 26 July 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 4 July 2019.

