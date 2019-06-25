Log in
Real Estate Credit Investments : Dividend Announcement

06/25/2019 | 02:41am EDT

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Ordinary Dividend for RECI LN (Ordinary shares)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited announces today that it has declared a fourth interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 5,976,109) in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019. The dividend is to be paid on 26 July 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 4 July 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Broker:

Richard Bootle / Richard Crawley (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7444

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:40:06 UTC
