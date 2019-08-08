Real Estate Credit Investments : Dividend Announcement

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Ordinary Dividend for RECI LN (Ordinary shares)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited announces today that it has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 5,976,109) for the year ending 31 March 2020. The dividend is to be paid on 6 September 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 August 2019. The ex-dividend date is 22 August 2019.

