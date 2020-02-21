Real Estate Credit Investments : Dividend Announcement

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Ordinary Dividend for RECI LN (Ordinary shares)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited announces today that it has declared a third interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 6,879,974.34) for the year ending 31 March 2020. The dividend is to be paid on 27 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 March 2020. The ex-dividend date is 5 March 2020.

