Real Estate Credit Investments Limited    RECI   GB00B0HW5366

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(RECI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/21 11:25:09 am
171.75 GBp   +0.15%
01:15pREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Prospectus Summary
PU
01:09pREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Prospectus Announcement
PU
01:09pREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Dividend Announcement
PU
Real Estate Credit Investments : Dividend Announcement

02/21/2020 | 01:09pm EST

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Ordinary Dividend for RECI LN (Ordinary shares)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited announces today that it has declared a third interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 6,879,974.34) for the year ending 31 March 2020. The dividend is to be paid on 27 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 March 2020. The ex-dividend date is 5 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Broker:

Richard Bootle / Richard Crawley (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7444

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:08:47 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 32,9 M
EBIT 2020 28,4 M
Net income 2020 26,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2021 12,1x
Capitalization 470 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,11  €
Last Close Price 2,05  €
Spread / Highest target 2,79%
Spread / Average Target 2,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,79%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Trevor Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Director
John Edward Hallam Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED2.08%506
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.04%8 203
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 326
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.79%3 177
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-0.41%2 471
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 442
