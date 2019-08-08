Real Estate Credit Investments : Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

FORM OF PROXY

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/W e

o f

being (a) member(s) holding ordinary shares of no par value in the above-named Company ("Ordinary Shares") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (or)

o f

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3PP and at any adjournment thereof.

I/We request such proxy to vote on Resolutions 1 to 8 as Ordinary Resolutions and on Resolution 9 as an Extraordinary Resolution as indicated below.

To allow effective constitution of the Meeting, if it is apparent to the Chairman that no member will be present in person or by proxy, other than by proxy in the Chairman's favour, then the Chairman may appoint a substitute to act as proxy in his stead for any member, provided that such substitute proxy shall vote on the same basis as the Chairman.

For Against Vote withheld

Ordinary business

To receive and adopt the Directors' report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2019. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company. To re-elect Bob Cowdell as a director of the Company. To re-elect Susie Farnon as a director of the Company. To re-elect John Hallam as a director of the Company. To re-elect Graham Harrison as a director of the Company.

Special business

8. To authorise the Company unconditionally and generally in accordance with the Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine.

Extraordinary business

9. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to 'equity securities' (as defined in the Articles), and authorise the Directors to allot and issue equity securities for cash pursuant to Article 5 of the Articles or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if Article 6 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment and issue of up to 10 per cent. of the total Ordinary Shares issued by the Company as at 6 August 2019, being the latest practicable date before publication of this Circular, and shall expire on the date of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2020 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of such power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot and issue equity securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Terms defined in the Circular dated 8 August 2019 containing the notice of AGM have the same meanings in this Form of Proxy, save where the context requires otherwise.

Names of joint holders (if any)