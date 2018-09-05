Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

This announcement contains inside information.
Date and time of release: 05 September 2018, 7:00 am
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited
Investment Manager Fact Sheet
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2018 is now available on the Company's website: www.recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports
For further information please contact:
|
Broker:
|
Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)
|
+44 (0)20 3100 2222
|
Investor Relations:
|
Nicole von Westenholz (Cheyne)
|
+44 (0)20 7968 7482
-----END------
Disclaimer
RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:11:03 UTC