REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD

(RECI)
Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

04/05/2019

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 05 April 2019, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March

2019 is now available on the Company's website:

http://recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports.html

For further information please contact:

Broker:

Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7444

-----END------

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:31:06 UTC
