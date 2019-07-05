Log in
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD

(RECI)
Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

0
07/05/2019 | 02:48am EDT

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 05 July 2019, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June

2019 is now available on the Company's website:

http://recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports.html

For further information please contact:

Broker:

Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7444

-----END------

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 06:47:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28,6 M
EBIT 2020 24,4 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2021 12,9x
Capitalization 377 M
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,08  €
Last Close Price 1,89  €
Spread / Highest target 9,55%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Senior Independent Director
John Edward Hallam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD2.56%429
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.05%7 707
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 495
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP19.11%3 225
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.47%1 338
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC8.79%1 299
