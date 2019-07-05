Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 05 July 2019, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June

2019 is now available on the Company's website:

http://recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports.html

For further information please contact:

Broker: Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital) +44 (0)20 3100 2222 Investor Relations: Alastair Perry (Cheyne) +44 (0)20 7968 7444

-----END------