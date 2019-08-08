Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet and Q1 Investor Presentation

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 08 August 2019, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet and Q1 Investor Presentation

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2019 and Investor Presentation for the quarter ended 30 June 2019 are now available on the Company's website:

Fact Sheets

http://recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports.html

Investor Presentations

http://recreditinvest.com/investorpresentations.html

