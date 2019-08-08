Log in
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD

(RECI)
  Report  
Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet and Q1 Investor Presentation

0
08/08/2019 | 02:25am EDT

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 08 August 2019, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet and Q1 Investor Presentation

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2019 and Investor Presentation for the quarter ended 30 June 2019 are now available on the Company's website:

Fact Sheets

http://recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports.html

Investor Presentations

http://recreditinvest.com/investorpresentations.html

For further information please contact:

Broker:

Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7444

-----END------

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:24:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 32,8 M
EBIT 2020 27,3 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,33%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 10,1x
Capitalization 358 M
Chart REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,97  €
Last Close Price 1,80  €
Spread / Highest target 9,33%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Senior Independent Director
John Edward Hallam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD1.06%403
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.51%7 946
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 282
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP13.90%3 059
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.38%1 374
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC11.22%1 351
