Real Estate Credit Investments : Notice of Annual General Meeting

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (an authorised closed-ended investment scheme limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43634) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING This Circular should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman which is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this Circular. Defined terms used in this Circular have the meanings ascribed to them in the section entitled "Definitions" on page 9 of this Circular. The Proposals described in this Circular are conditional on approval from the Ordinary Shareholders, which is being sought at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3PP. Notice of the AGM is set out at the end of this Circular. Ordinary Shareholders are requested to return the Form of Proxy for the AGM enclosed with this Circular. To be valid, the Form of Proxy should be completed, signed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to Link Asset Services, PXS, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to arrive not later than 10.30 a.m. on Friday 13 September 2019. The lodging of the Form of Proxy will not prevent a Shareholder from attending the AGM and voting in person if they so wish. 1 Contents Expected Timetable 2 Part I Letter from the Chairman 3-6 Part II Additional Information 7-8 Definitions 9 Notice of Annual General Meeting 10-11 Expected timetable Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy 10:30 a.m. on 13 September 2019 Annual General Meeting 10:30 a.m. on 17 September 2019 2 PART I LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (an authorised closed-ended investment scheme limited by shares and incorporated under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43634) Directors: Registered office: Bob Cowdell (Chairman) East Wing Sally-Ann ("Susie") Farnon Trafalgar Court John Hallam Les Banques Graham Harrison St. Peter Port Guernsey GY1 3PP 8 August 2019 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Dear Shareholder, INTRODUCTION I am pleased to be writing to you with details of the Company's fourteenth Annual General Meeting, which will be held at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3PP on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of this letter is to explain the business to be considered at the AGM. PROPOSALS The Proposals are: to receive the Directors' report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2019; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company; to authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company; to re-elect Bob Cowdell as a director of the Company; to re-elect Susie Farnon as a director of the Company; to re-elect John Hallam as a director of the Company; to re-elect Graham Harrison as a director of the Company; to authorise the Company unconditionally and generally in accordance with the Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of up to 14.99 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine; to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to 'equity securities' (as defined in the Articles), and to authorise the Directors to allot and issue equity securities for cash pursuant to Article 5 of the Articles or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if Article 6 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment and issue of up to 10 per cent. of the total Ordinary Shares issued by the Company as at 6 August 2019, being the Latest Practicable Date before publication of this Circular, and shall expire on the date of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2020 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of such power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot and issue equity securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired. Further details regarding each of the Proposals are set out below. RESOLUTIONS Resolution 1 - Receipt of the Directors' report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2019 Resolution 1, which is an Ordinary Resolution, proposes the adoption of the Directors' report and the financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2019. The financial statements have been audited by Deloitte LLP. Resolutions 2 and 3 - Auditor Resolutions 2 and 3, which are Ordinary Resolutions, seek to reappoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor and to authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration. Deloitte LLP has been the only auditor of the Company since its incorporation. A tender for the provision of audit services to the Company has been conducted by the Audit Committee and as a result of this process, the Directors recommend the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. Deloitte LLP is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. 3 Resolutions 4 to 7 - Re-election of the Directors Resolutions 4 to 7, which are Ordinary Resolutions, propose the re-election of Bob Cowdell, Susie Farnon, John Hallam and Graham Harrison as Directors. Each of these Directors will hold office until the forthcoming AGM and each will retire and offer him/herself for reelection by Ordinary Shareholders at that meeting to hold office until the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2020. The Board endorses each Director's candidature and recommends their re-election respectively to Ordinary Shareholders. The Board currently consists of four non-executive Directors who are considered to be independent of the Investment Manager and free from any business or other relationship which could interfere materially with the exercise of their independent judgement. This is in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Association of Investment Companies' principles of corporate governance. The biographies of the Directors, whose re-election is being proposed, as set out below, demonstrate a breadth of investment knowledge, business and financial experience relevant to the Company's business, which enables the Board to provide effective strategic leadership and proper governance of the Company. Bob Cowdell (Chairman) (appointed as a Director on 1 June 2015 and as Chairman of the Company on 12 June 2015) Mr Cowdell (Chairman) (UK resident) is an independent non-executive director who has focused on the financial sector throughout his career; initially as a solicitor and then as a corporate broker and adviser. He was previously co-founder and Head of the ABN AMRO Global Investment Funds Team and then Head of Financials at RBS Hoare Govett. He is currently chairman of Castel Underwriting Agencies Limited and a non-executive director of Thomas Miller Holdings Limited; and a former non-executive director of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc, Catlin Underwriting Agencies Limited, Catlin Insurance Company (UK) Limited, XL London Market Limited and XL Insurance Company SE. A Freeman of the City of London, he is a member of the Institute of Directors and the Chartered Insurance Institute. Susie Farnon (appointed 20 February 2018) (Chairman of the Audit Committee) (Guernsey resident). Mrs Farnon is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and qualified as an accountant in 1983. She is a former Banking and Finance partner of KPMG Channel Islands from 1990 until 2001 and head of the Channel Island Audit Practice from 1999. She has served as President of the Guernsey Society of Chartered and Certified Accountants and as a member of the States of Guernsey Audit Commission and as Vice-Chairman of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Susie is a non-executive director of a number of property and investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or elsewhere and is a board member of the Association of Investment Companies. John Hallam (appointed 21 March 2016) (Guernsey resident). Mr Hallam is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and qualified as an accountant in 1971. He is a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers having retired in 1999 after 27 years with the firm both in Guernsey and in other countries. He is the Chairman of NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd as well as being a director of a number of financial services companies, some of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange. He served for many years as a member of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission from which he retired in 2006 having been its Chairman for the previous three years. Graham Harrison (appointed 6 September 2005) (Senior Independent Director) (Guernsey resident). Mr Harrison is co-founder and managing director of Asset Risk Consultants Limited, an investment consulting practice based in Guernsey. After obtaining a Masters in Economics from the London School of Economics, he began his career working in structured finance for Midland Montagu in London and then as a project economist for the Caribbean Development Bank in Barbados. In 1993, he moved back to Guernsey to help develop investment-related business for the Bachmann Group and in 2002 he led a management buy-out which saw Asset Risk Consultants Limited become an independent business. A Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, he has been on the Board of the Company since launch. He is also currently a non-executive director of a number of investment and asset management companies including BH Global Limited and Volta Finance Limited. Mr Harrison and Mrs Farnon are on the board of BH Global Limited, but the Company believes that this does not impact their ability to be considered independent. 4 Resolution 8 - Repurchase of own shares Resolution 8, which is an Ordinary Resolution, seeks to renew the authority granted to the Directors enabling the Company to make market acquisitions of Ordinary Shares (the "Buy Back Authority"). This reflects the Directors' continuing focus on ensuring that the share capital of the Company can be managed for the benefit of all Shareholders including through an ongoing managed programme of share buy backs. Under the Listing Rules, the maximum price which can be paid by the Company to repurchase the Ordinary Shares is the higher of 105 per cent. of the average of the market values of the Ordinary Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made, the price of the last independent trade, and the highest current independent bid. In addition, Ordinary Shares will only be purchased at prices below the NAV per Ordinary Share, which should have the effect of increasing the NAV per Ordinary Share for the remaining Shareholders. The Directors will only consider repurchasing Shares in the market if they believe it to be in Shareholders' interests and as a means of correcting any imbalance between the supply of, and the demand for, those Ordinary Shares. In making purchases, the Company will deal only with member firms of the London Stock Exchange. The Directors are seeking authority from the Ordinary Shareholders to purchase up to 14.99 per cent. of the amount of issued share capital (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) as at the Latest Practicable Date. The Buy Back Authority will expire no later than the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2020. Effect of Share Buy Backs The Company is seeking authority, pursuant to Section 315 of the Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of Section 316 Companies Law) of Ordinary Shares, provided that the maximum number of Ordinary Shares that the Company is authorised to acquire is 14.99 per cent. of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) as at the time the authority is granted, being at the AGM. Subject to the terms of the Buy Back Authority and the Companies Law, the making and timing of any buy back of Ordinary Shares will be at the absolute discretion of the Board. No firm decision to buy back any Ordinary Shares has been made at the time of the publication of this Circular. Resolution 9 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights The Articles contain pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment or sale for cash of 'equity securities' (which include Ordinary Shares), which can be disapplied by way of an Extraordinary Resolution. If approved by the Ordinary Shareholders at the AGM, Resolution 9, which is an Extraordinary Resolution, will disapply the pre-emption rights and authorise the Directors to allot and issue up to 10 per cent. of the total Ordinary Shares issued by the Company as at 6 August 2019, being the Latest Practicable Date before the publication of this Circular, until the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2020. The Board feels that this disapplication of pre-emption rights is appropriate for a closed-ended investment scheme such as the Company. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 