Real Estate Credit Investments : Prospectus Announcement

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY US PERSONS OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION, OR TO ANY PERSON, WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus. This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any transferable securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Real Estate Credit Investments Limited in connection with the Placing Programme (as defined below) and the admission of certain of its ordinary shares (the "New Ordinary Shares") to listing on the premium segment of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for securities admitted to trading. Copies of the Prospectus will be available at the Company's registered office and will be available for viewing at the National Storage Mechan ism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or otherwise acquire, securities by any US Persons or in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. 21 February 2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company") Publication of Prospectus in relation to Proposed Placing Programme Further to the announcement of 13 February 2020, the Board is pleased to announce the publication of a prospectus (the "Prospectus") to establish a proposed placing programme for the issue of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Programme") under TIDM: RECI as described in the circular to the Shareholders dated 13 February 2020 (the "Circular"). The implementation of the Placing Programme is conditional upon, amongst other things, the Required Resolution being passed at the EGM of the Company which has been convened for 2:00 p.m. on 10 March 2020. The Prospectus will shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.recreditinvest.com.) and on the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Highlights: The Placing Programme is intended to enable the Company to raise additional capital in an efficient and cost-effective manner through the issue of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares for the period of 12 months from the date of the publication of the Prospectus.

cost-effective manner through the issue of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares for the period of 12 months from the date of the publication of the Prospectus. Assuming 150 million New Ordinary Shares are issued under the Placing Programme, the Company will raise gross proceeds of approximately £249 million (based on the latest unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of 166.0 pence as at 31 January 2020). The funds raised from the Placing Programme will be invested in accordance with the Company's strategy and investment objective and policy to grow its portfolio.

Liberum Capital Limited (" Liberum ") has been appointed as Sponsor and Bookrunner in relation to the Placing Programme.

") has been appointed as Sponsor and Bookrunner in relation to the Placing Programme. The Placing Price applicable to each Placing will be determined by reference to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the month-end immediately preceding the relevant Placing. Expected timetable of events The anticipated dates and sequence of events relating to the implementation of the Placing Programme are set out below: Record date for participation and voting at the EGM Latest time and date for the receipt of Proxy Appointments for the EGM* Extraordinary General Meeting Authority in place to issue New Ordinary Shares under the Placing Programme (assuming the Resolution is passed at the EGM) Admission and crediting of CREST accounts in respect of each Placing Placing Programme closes close of business on 8 March 2020 2:00 p.m. on 8 March 2020 2:00 p.m. on 10 March 2020 Following the conclusion of the EGM on 10 March 2020 8.00 a.m. on the Business Day on which New Ordinary Shares are issued the date falling 12 months after the date of publication of the Prospectus The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of principal events above and mentioned throughout this announcement may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified to the Financial Conduct Authority, and an announcement will be made on a RIS. References to times in this announcement are to London times unless otherwise stated. Please note that the latest time for receipt of Proxy Appointments in respect of the EGM is 48 hours prior to the time allotted for the EGM. Placing Programme Statistics Maximum number of New Ordinary Shares under the Placing Programme Maximum size of Placing Programme* ISIN for Ordinary Shares SEDOL for Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares ticker 150,000,000 £249 million GB00B0HW5366 B0HW536 RECI Calculated using 31 January 2020 unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share of 166.0 pence. The Placing Price applicable to each Placing under the Placing Programme will be determined by reference to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the month-end immediately preceding the Placing. Minimum subscription per investor pursuant to each Placing within the Placing Programme is £10,000. 