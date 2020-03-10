Real Estate Credit Investments : Result of EGM

10 March 2020

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the 'Company')

Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Directors of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited ('RECI' or the 'Company'),are pleased to announce the results of voting at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held at 2:00PM on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey (the 'EGM' or the 'Meeting').

The notice of the EGM and proposed agenda and resolution were circulated to shareholders and announced to the market on 13 February 2020.

The resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed. Voting was conducted by way of a poll on the resolution put to the Meeting. This is seen as best practice as it gives all shareholders the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Company and have their votes recorded even if they are unable to attend the Meeting in person.

Total votes of 127,117,682 were cast at the EGM. The results of the voting are noted as follows:

In Favour Discretion Against Withheld Resolution Votes %age Items Votes %age Items Votes %age Items Votes Items 1 116,625,691 91.75 58 0 0 0 10,486,434 8.25 43 5,557

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolution passed at the EGM may be found in the Notice of EGM published on 13 February 2020 available from the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Notes:

1. Defined terms used in this announcement shall bear the meanings given in the EGM Circular

.

2. Ordinary resolutions are passed if more than 50% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution; special resolutions are passed if more than 75% of votes are cast in favourof the resolution.

3. The Discretionary votes received were voted in favour of each resolution.

4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' and 'against' a particular resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Broker: Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital) +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Investor Relations: Alastair Perry (Cheyne) +44 (0) 20 7968 7444