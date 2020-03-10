Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Real Estate Credit Investments Limited    RECI   GB00B0HW5366

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(RECI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/10 11:03:49 am
164.5 GBp   +1.54%
11:04aREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Result of EGM
PU
03/05REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Prospectus Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Estate Credit Investments : Result of EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:04am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Result of EGM
Released 15:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6492F
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd
10 March 2020

10 March 2020

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the 'Company')

Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Directors of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited ('RECI' or the 'Company'),are pleased to announce the results of voting at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held at 2:00PM on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey (the 'EGM' or the 'Meeting').

The notice of the EGM and proposed agenda and resolution were circulated to shareholders and announced to the market on 13 February 2020.

The resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed. Voting was conducted by way of a poll on the resolution put to the Meeting. This is seen as best practice as it gives all shareholders the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Company and have their votes recorded even if they are unable to attend the Meeting in person.

Total votes of 127,117,682 were cast at the EGM. The results of the voting are noted as follows:

In Favour

Discretion

Against

Withheld

Resolution

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

Items

1

116,625,691

91.75

58

0

0

0

10,486,434

8.25

43

5,557

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolution passed at the EGM may be found in the Notice of EGM published on 13 February 2020 available from the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes:

1. Defined terms used in this announcement shall bear the meanings given in the EGM Circular.

2. Ordinary resolutions are passed if more than 50% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution; special resolutions are passed if more than 75% of votes are cast in favourof the resolution.

3. The Discretionary votes received were voted in favour of each resolution.

4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' and 'against' a particular resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Broker: Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital) +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Investor Relations: Alastair Perry (Cheyne) +44 (0) 20 7968 7444


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ROMSFMFLSESSELD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Result of EGM - RNS

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 15:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
11:04aREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Result of EGM
PU
03/05REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Prospectus Summary
PU
02/21REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Dividend Announcement
PU
02/21REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Prospectus Announcement
PU
02/13REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Announcement of Placing Programme and Notice of..
PU
02/13REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Proposed Placing Programme and Notice of EGM
PU
02/04REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Close of Issue of New Ordinary Shares
PU
01/24REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Q3 Investor Presentation
PU
2019REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 32,7 M
EBIT 2020 28,2 M
Net income 2020 26,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales2021 11,1x
Capitalization 426 M
Chart REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,08  €
Last Close Price 1,86  €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Trevor Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Director
John Edward Hallam Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED-3.57%487
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.23%7 057
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.44%3 247
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-23.49%2 361
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-9.18%2 243
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group