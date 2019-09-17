Real Estate Credit Investments : Results of the Annual General Meeting
0
09/17/2019 | 11:52am EDT
17 September 2019
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")
Result of the Annual General Meeting
The Directors of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited ("RECI" or the "Company"), are pleased to announce the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey (the "AGM" or the "Meeting").
The notice of the AGM and proposed agenda and resolutions were circulated to shareholders and announced to the market on 8 August 2019.
Each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM was duly passed. Voting was conducted by way of a poll on each of the resolutions put to the Meeting. This is seen as best practice as it gives all shareholders the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Company and have their votes recorded even if they are unable to attend the Meeting in person.
Total votes of 88,851,039 were cast at the AGM. The results of the voting are noted as follows:
In
Favour
Discretion
Against
Withheld
Resolution
Votes
%age
Items
Votes
%age
Items
Votes
%age
Items
Votes
Items
1
88,826,627
99.97
82
1,000
0.01
1
21,111
0.02
1
2,300
1
2
88,388,151
99.47
78
1,000
0.01
1
459,587
0.52
5
2,300
1
3
88,831,026
99.97
82
1,000
0.01
1
16,712
0.02
1
2,300
1
4
88,822,053
99.96
82
1,000
0.01
1
25,685
0.03
1
2,300
1
5
88,847,739
99.99
82
1,000
0.01
1
0
0
0
2,300
1
6
88,831,026
99.97
82
1,000
0.01
1
16,712
0.02
1
2,300
1
7
85,069,345
95.74
73
1,000
0.01
1
3,778,393
4.25
11
2,300
1
8
88,839,881
99.98
81
1,000
0.01
1
3,718
0.01
2
6,440
2
9
74,276,025
85.97
65
1,000
0.01
1
12,111,097
14.02
21
2,462,916
7
A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM may be found in the Notice of AGM published on 8 August 2019 available from the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Notes:
Defined terms used in this announcement shall bear the meanings given in the AGM Circular.
Ordinary resolutions are passed if more than 50% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution; special resolutions are passed if more than 75% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution.
The Discretionary votes received were voted in favour of each resolution.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a particular resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Broker:
Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)
RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:51:07 UTC