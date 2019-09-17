Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd    RECI   GB00B0HW5366

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD

(RECI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Real Estate Credit Investments : Results of the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:52am EDT

17 September 2019

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Result of the Annual General Meeting

The Directors of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited ("RECI" or the "Company"), are pleased to announce the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey (the "AGM" or the "Meeting").

The notice of the AGM and proposed agenda and resolutions were circulated to shareholders and announced to the market on 8 August 2019.

Each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM was duly passed. Voting was conducted by way of a poll on each of the resolutions put to the Meeting. This is seen as best practice as it gives all shareholders the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Company and have their votes recorded even if they are unable to attend the Meeting in person.

Total votes of 88,851,039 were cast at the AGM. The results of the voting are noted as follows:

In

Favour

Discretion

Against

Withheld

Resolution

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

%age

Items

Votes

Items

1

88,826,627

99.97

82

1,000

0.01

1

21,111

0.02

1

2,300

1

2

88,388,151

99.47

78

1,000

0.01

1

459,587

0.52

5

2,300

1

3

88,831,026

99.97

82

1,000

0.01

1

16,712

0.02

1

2,300

1

4

88,822,053

99.96

82

1,000

0.01

1

25,685

0.03

1

2,300

1

5

88,847,739

99.99

82

1,000

0.01

1

0

0

0

2,300

1

6

88,831,026

99.97

82

1,000

0.01

1

16,712

0.02

1

2,300

1

7

85,069,345

95.74

73

1,000

0.01

1

3,778,393

4.25

11

2,300

1

8

88,839,881

99.98

81

1,000

0.01

1

3,718

0.01

2

6,440

2

9

74,276,025

85.97

65

1,000

0.01

1

12,111,097

14.02

21

2,462,916

7

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM may be found in the Notice of AGM published on 8 August 2019 available from the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes:

  1. Defined terms used in this announcement shall bear the meanings given in the AGM Circular.
  2. Ordinary resolutions are passed if more than 50% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution; special resolutions are passed if more than 75% of votes are cast in favour of the resolution.
  3. The Discretionary votes received were voted in favour of each resolution.
  4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a particular resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Broker:

Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Alastair Perry (Cheyne)

+44 (0) 20 7968 7444

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
11:52aREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
09/09REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Investment Manager Fact Sheet
PU
08/22REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/08REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
PU
08/08REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Dividend Announcement
PU
08/08REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Investment Manager Fact Sheet and Q1 Investor P..
PU
08/08REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Circular - Annual General Meeting
PU
07/05REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Investment Manager Fact Sheet
PU
07/04REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 31,9 M
EBIT 2020 27,5 M
Net income 2020 26,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 10,1x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,98  €
Last Close Price 1,91  €
Spread / Highest target 3,91%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Senior Independent Director
John Edward Hallam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD1.96%418
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION21.25%8 061
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 390
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.64%3 106
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.00%1 377
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.54%1 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group