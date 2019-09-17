Real Estate Credit Investments : Results of the Annual General Meeting

17 September 2019

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company")

Result of the Annual General Meeting

The Directors of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited ("RECI" or the "Company"), are pleased to announce the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey (the "AGM" or the "Meeting").

The notice of the AGM and proposed agenda and resolutions were circulated to shareholders and announced to the market on 8 August 2019.

Each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM was duly passed. Voting was conducted by way of a poll on each of the resolutions put to the Meeting. This is seen as best practice as it gives all shareholders the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Company and have their votes recorded even if they are unable to attend the Meeting in person.

Total votes of 88,851,039 were cast at the AGM. The results of the voting are noted as follows:

In Favour Discretion Against Withheld Resolution Votes %age Items Votes %age Items Votes %age Items Votes Items 1 88,826,627 99.97 82 1,000 0.01 1 21,111 0.02 1 2,300 1 2 88,388,151 99.47 78 1,000 0.01 1 459,587 0.52 5 2,300 1 3 88,831,026 99.97 82 1,000 0.01 1 16,712 0.02 1 2,300 1 4 88,822,053 99.96 82 1,000 0.01 1 25,685 0.03 1 2,300 1 5 88,847,739 99.99 82 1,000 0.01 1 0 0 0 2,300 1 6 88,831,026 99.97 82 1,000 0.01 1 16,712 0.02 1 2,300 1 7 85,069,345 95.74 73 1,000 0.01 1 3,778,393 4.25 11 2,300 1 8 88,839,881 99.98 81 1,000 0.01 1 3,718 0.01 2 6,440 2 9 74,276,025 85.97 65 1,000 0.01 1 12,111,097 14.02 21 2,462,916 7

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM may be found in the Notice of AGM published on 8 August 2019 available from the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.