Real Gold Mining : DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

REAL GOLD MINING LIMITED

瑞 金 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 246)

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE

ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors of Real Gold Mining Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Insider Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 8 November 2019, the Company received a letter (the ''Letter'') from the Stock Exchange stating that the Listing Committee has decided to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules as the Company failed to satisfy all the resumption conditions by 31 October 2019 since the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on 27 May 2011. It is indicated in the Letter that the last day of listing of the Company's shares will be on 22 November 2019 and the listing of its shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 November 2019.

The Company is taking legal advice with respect to seeking a review against the decision of the Listing Committee pursuant to the Listing Rules.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company if there is any update on the above.