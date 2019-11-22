Real Gold Mining : REVIEW OF THE DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL GOLD MINING LIMITED

瑞 金 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 246)

REVIEW OF THE DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE

ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Reference is made to the announcement of Real Gold Mining Limited (the ''Company'') dated 14 November 2019 with respect to the decision (''Decision'') of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 November 2019.

On 14 November 2019, the Company submitted a written request to the secretary of the Listing Review Committee that the Decision be referred to the Listing Review Committee for a further and final review under Rule 2B.06(2) of the Listing Rules.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company if there is any update on the above.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Real Gold Mining Limited

Lu Chunxiang

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019