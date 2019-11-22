Log in
Real Gold Mining : REVIEW OF THE DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

11/22/2019 | 03:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL GOLD MINING LIMITED

瑞 金 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 246)

REVIEW OF THE DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE

ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Reference is made to the announcement of Real Gold Mining Limited (the ''Company'') dated 14 November 2019 with respect to the decision (''Decision'') of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 November 2019.

On 14 November 2019, the Company submitted a written request to the secretary of the Listing Review Committee that the Decision be referred to the Listing Review Committee for a further and final review under Rule 2B.06(2) of the Listing Rules.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company if there is any update on the above.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Real Gold Mining Limited

Lu Chunxiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lu Chunxiang (Chairman), Mr. Li Feng, Mr. Ren Yancheng, Mr. Guo Honggang and Mr. Kirk Vincent Wiedemer; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Aiguo and Ms. Wang Xu.

Disclaimer

Real Gold Mining Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:41:02 UTC
