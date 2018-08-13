Log in
REAL GOOD FOOD PLC
Real Good Food : Result of General Meeting

08/13/2018

13 August 2018

Real Good Food plc

('Real Good Food', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement on 18 July 2018, the Company is pleased to announce today the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting held earlier today. The notice of General Meeting, outlining the resolutions, as well as the voting results (inclusive of proxy votes lodged before the GM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at:http://www.realgoodfoodplc.com/investor-information/reports-and-accounts/.

The Open Offer remains conditional on the admission of the 20,115,190 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM which is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 17 August 2018 ('Admission').

With effect from Admission the Company will have 98,564,431 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Company's circular dated 18 July 2018.

Enquiries:

Real Good Food plc

Hugh Cawley, Chief Executive

Harveen Rai, Finance Director

Tel: 0151 541 3790

finnCap Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Matt Goode / Carl Holmes / James Thompson (Corporate Finance)

Tel: 020 7220 0500

MHP Communications (Financial PR)

Reg Hoare / Katie Hunt

Tel: 020 3128 8100

rgf@mhpc.com

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food plc is a diversified food business serving a number of market sectors including retail, manufacturing, foodservice and export. The Company focuses on three main markets: Cake Decoration (Renshaw and Rainbow Dust Colours), Food Ingredients (R W Scott and Brighter Foods) and Premium Bakery (Haydens and Chantilly Patisserie).

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's Circular dated 18 July 2018.

Disclaimer

The Real Good Food Company plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 13:04:08 UTC
