REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.

(RGSE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/20 02:38:20 pm
0.121 USD   -3.20%
RGS Energy Applauds Today's Student Global Climate Strike

09/20/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, expresses its strong support for #GlobalClimateStrike as millions of youth worldwide join marches and climate strikes today.

“We commend the global climate strike for raising awareness that climate change is a real and growing threat to America and nations around world,” commented Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy’s CEO. “It is inspiring to us to see our young generation engaged and we want to help them. Today, we are announcing a standing invitation to Colorado high schools to have interested students meet at our facility on a Friday of their choosing, to learn about renewable energy solutions from our teammates.  Our hope is that with this additional education about renewables, it will help our youth further their mission.”

Today, renewable energy now makes up a third of global power capacity according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. In the U.S., solar has ranked first or second in new electric capacity additions in each of the last six years, according to Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Interested Colorado school administrators who would like to schedule a Solar Immersion Day for their classes at RGS’ headquarters in downtown Denver are encouraged to contact Justin Chinn 303-222-8453, or contact solar@rgsenergy.com.

About RGS Energy
RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both
Managing Partner, CMA
Tel 1-949-432-7566
RGSE@cma.team

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
