Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Real Goods Solar, Inc.    RGSE

REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.

(RGSE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/11 03:43:27 pm
0.1329 USD   -1.56%
03:00pRGS ENERGY SETS BUSINESS UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. ET
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RGS Energy Sets Business Update Conference Call for Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, will hold a business update call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss POWERHOUSE™. Prior to the start of the call, the company will post a business update for the 30-day period since its last conference call on the investor relations section of its website.

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218
International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 2896831
Webcast: Click here

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at RGSEnergy.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through
September 24, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2896831

About RGS Energy
RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both
Managing Partner, CMA
Tel 1-949-432-7566
RGSE@cma.team

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.
03:00pRGS ENERGY SETS BUSINESS UPDATE CONF : 30 p.m. ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 15,9 M
Chart REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Real Goods Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Lacey Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Ian A. Bowles Chairman
Alan Fine Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
Robert Lee Scott Independent Director
Pavel Bouska Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.-74.24%16
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS8.11%15 579
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY21.33%9 692
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 697
FIRST SOLAR, INC.46.93%6 575
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD74.46%4 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group