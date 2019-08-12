Log in
REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.

(RGSE)
RGS Energy Sets Business Update Conference Call for Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

08/12/2019 | 08:32am EDT

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, will hold a business update call on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss POWERHOUSE™. Prior to the start of the call, the company will post a business update for the 30-day period since its last conference call on the investor relations section of its website.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
Conference ID: 9750312
Webcast: Click here

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at RGSEnergy.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 9750312

About RGS Energy
RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both
Managing Partner, CMA
Tel 1-949-432-7566
RGSE@cma.team

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
