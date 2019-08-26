Log in
RGS Energy to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference on September 5, 2019

08/26/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, has been invited to present at the 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference being hosted by Reed Smith on September 5 in New York, NY.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models across a variety of industry sectors.

RGS Energy CEO Dennis Lacey is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time, and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

The presentation will also be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rgsenergy.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with RGS Energy, please contact your RHK Capital representative or visit www.DisruptNYC.com.

About RHK Capital
Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group
AGES as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd. For more information about TAG Group, visit http://tag-ages.com/tag-home.

About Reed Smith
Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters.  At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress.  We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business. For more information about Reed Smith, visit www.reedsmith.com.

About RGS Energy
RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both
Managing Partner, CMA
Tel 1-949-432-7566
RGSE@cma.team

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Lacey Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Ian A. Bowles Chairman
Alan Fine Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
Robert Lee Scott Independent Director
Pavel Bouska Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC.17
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS9.00%15 845
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY14.80%9 246
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 870
FIRST SOLAR, INC.43.42%6 417
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD75.90%5 024
